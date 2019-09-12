ECC Football 2019: STONINGTON preview

[Vitals]

COACH — AJ MASSENGALE (16th year)

CONFERENCE — ECC

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class S (376 boys enrollment)

HOME — Donald Palmer Field, Stonington

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Montville, 4 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Nate Miller FB/LB, Riley Burnside RB/DB, Lucas Falcone, LB/OL

[Outlook]

Coming off of a season where the Bears went 2-8 and scored just nine points per game, the Bears can only hope to get better.

They were shut out three times and scored seven or less points in eight games.

Junior quarterback Drew Champagne returns at quarterback for the Bears, after seeing a lot of time as a sophomore.

The duo of Christian Hudson and senior Josh Curtin will see the majority of the carries for the Bears, while Bryan Fusaro will anchor the offensive line.

Senior Josh Morrison will start on the defensive line.

Stonington opens up its season at home against Montville.

Sept. 13 — vs. MONTVILLE*, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 — vs. BACON ACADEMY*, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Waterford*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Griswold/Wheeler*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Windham*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Woodstock Academy*, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Killingly*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — vs. PLAINFIELD*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — vs. LEDYARD*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — vs. WESTERLY (R.I.), 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game