ECC Football 2019: PLAINFIELD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — PAT SMITH (20th year)

CONFERENCE — ECC Division III

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (342 boys enrollment)

HOME — Plainfield High School Field, Central Village

2018 RECORD — 8-3 (lost to Ansonia in Class S quarterfinals)

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Waterford, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @jan_voland

[Top Players]

LIAM SMITH , Jr. QB (5-8, 155)

CADE WOLAK , Sr., WR/DB

ELIJAH BRADY , Jr., WR/DB (6-0, 150)

ALEX DRAKE , Jr., WR/DB (5-5, 135)

TYLER ROBERTS , Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 185)

CALEB GIBSON , Sr., OL/DL (5-8, 165)

AIDEN OBERG , Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 165)

BRYCE CARCHIDI , Jr., DE (5-9, 180)

KAHLIL EASTON , Sr., CB

EATHAN LEROUX, Sr. RB/DB

[Key Losses]

Kyle Holt, RB/LB

[Outlook]

Plainfield lost its first game last year to Killingly, and it lost big. But thanks to a creative schedule that included two games in Rhode Island, and some clutch, narrow victories, the Panthers qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 1999.

The Panthers return six starting players in 2019, including junior quarterback Liam Smith, the coach’s son.

Smith started all 11 games last season, throwing 12 touchdown passes. Coach Patrick Smith expects Kahlil Easton to make an impact at wide receiver in his first season on the team. Junior wide receivers Alex Drake and Elijah Brady should help the team’s passing attack.

Last season saw Plainfield limit the opposition to single digits in scoring in seven of its 11 games and returning are eight players from its defensive unit, which put up those impressive numbers last fall.

Senior defensive back Eathan Leroux, junior defensive end Bryce Carchidi, defensive back Cade Wolak and Easton are expected to provide leadership to the defensive unit.

On Smith’s coaching staff are Derek Cyrus and Colby Cyrus. Their father Bob Cyrus coached with Smith for 20 years, before his sudden death two years ago.

Derek Cyrus, who coaches the offensive and defensive line and helps out with the running game, begins his eighth season on the staff. Colby Cyrus joined the staff this season and is working with the linebackers and running backs. Smith says he greatly appreciated the time he spent with their late father, Bob Cyrus.

“He was a great guy to coach with and he gave me such great advice,” Smith said. “In terms of coaching my son, the best advice he gave me was that you are always a dad first and coach second. He taught me how to separate being a dad and coach.”

Plainfield’s season-opener against Waterford Friday night should be the start of another highly competitive season in the ECC Division III.

“I am a day-to-day guy and a play-by-play guy, I don’t like to look ahead,” Smith said. “Every season is different, but I would think we should be very competitive in every game on our schedule. We should compete with every team in our league.”

Plainfield’s plays five of its first seven games at home, including both of the Rhode Island teams the Panthers played last season. They don’t face Killingly, now up in ECC Division I, and instead start their season off vs. Waterford.

Plainfield wraps up the regular season with three-straight road games.

Sept. 13 — at Waterford,* 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — CENTRAL FALLS, R.I., 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — WINDHAM,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Woodstock Academy,* 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 11 — BACON ACADEMY,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — CREC CO-OP,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 1 — SMITHFIELD R.I., 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Stonington,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Montville,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Griswold/Wheeler,** 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game