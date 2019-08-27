ECC Football 2019: NORWICH FREE ACADEMY preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Ejiah Parker QB, Kevin Pomroy WR, Gabriel Velez OL, Adelino Daveiga DL, Jonathan Pierre DL, Joe Desir DL, Cameron Belton LB, Yourry Elisee CB

[Outlook]

The Scheduling Alliance has affected teams from around the state differently. But no program has seen more of an impact to its schedule than Norwich Free Academy.

Over the past few seasons, NFA has been forced to schedule an unusual amount of non-conference games because a majority of the ECC’s small schools have balked at playing the Class LL school, which consistently has one of the largest enrollments in the state. That has left NFA with holes to fill in its annual schedule.

With the Alliance — which was created in part to help NFA and other large school ECC programs find games — NFA has been able fill those holes with like-sized schools from across Connecticut.

This year, NFA will play five out of conference games — all LL schools — in its quest to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016. In other words, it plays as many non-league games as it does ECC games.

Third-year coach Jason Bakoulis said the experience that his team has gained playing tough, out-of-conference schedules has helped prepare his team — especially his 29 seniors — for the grueling schedule ahead.

“Their leadership, work ethic and passion for the game will be key every day of the season,” he said.

Most notably for the Wildcats is the return of four offensive lineman, led by junior Joe Klick, that will lead the way for returning running back Sean Preston.

As a sophomore, Preston rushed for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior wide receivers Nolan Molkenthin (36 catches, 416 yards, three touchdowns) and Andrew Cote (18 catches, 290 yards, four touchdowns) are back for the Wildcats along with receiver/running back Damien Bleau (408 total yards).

NFA will be tasked with replacing 16 of its 19 sacks its defense made last season.

Senior Josh Brown (24 tackles, 1/2 sack) will anchor the defensive line and Silas Gates (43 tackles, one sack) will run the linebackers.

The top two returning leading tacklers, Nate Cote (67 tackles) and Xavier Marquez (58 tackles) return to man the secondary.

NFA opens the season with three straight Scheduling Alliance games against Xavier, Glastonbury and Shelton, before playing its first ECC game against East Lyme.

NFA then wraps up its Scheduling Alliance games vs. West Haven and Fairfield Prep before diving back into its ECC Division I season.

Sept. 13 — XAVIER, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — GLASTONBURY, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Shelton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at East Lyme**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at West Haven, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — FAIRFIELD PREP, 1 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Fitch**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — KILLINGLY**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at Bacon Academy*, Noon

Nov. 27 — NEW LONDON**, 4 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game