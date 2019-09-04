ECC Football 2019: FITCH preview

[Vitals]

COACH — MIKE ELLIS JR. (5th year, 19-12)

CONFERENCE — ECC Division I

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (610 boys enrollment)

HOME — Dorr Field, Groton

2018 RECORD — 7-3

2019 OPENER — Sept. 6 at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @football_fitch

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Nick Helbig, OL/DL; Tyler Nelli, QB/FS; Pedro Mojica, FB/LB; Austin Beebe, OL/DL; Daniel Mojica OL/DL

[Outlook]

With a roster chock full of seniors in 2018, Fitch hoped it had enough to make a repeat trip to the state playoffs.

But the team’s offense took half the season to get into gear, particularly in early losses to Hamden (6-0) and New London (13-8), where the Falcons didn’t score an offensive point.

While Fitch finally got itself together and won five of its final six games, those two frustrating performances just about denied a trip to the playoffs.

This year, everyone of consequence has graduated — All-Staters Tyler Nelli, a three-year starter at quarterback, monster two-way All-State lineman Nick Helbig and virtually the entire offensive and defensive lines and linebackers, including both Pedro and Daniel Mojica.

The only returning starters of consequence are receiver and linebacker Noah Charron, fullback James Deichler and back Steve Cantres, who had a knack for making big plays last year.

Otherwise, Fitch is basically starting with a brand new lineup.

Fortunately for Ellis, a majority of the newcomers are juniors who have been waiting their turn, several with familiar last names coming back through the program… Mojica … Letellier.

All of the positions are now up for grabs, including at quarterback where senior Lashier Edwards and junior Josh Letellier are competing for the job vacated by Nelli.

Ellis believes there are plenty of newcomers ready for the challenge. He’s not concerned about his skill players so much as rebuilding the gutted offensive line. Its development, Ellis says, is the key to the season.

Unfortunately for this developing squad, as an ECC Division I team with plenty of open dates, the CT Scheduling Alliance gave Fitch an insane schedule that includes four out-of-conference games. The Falcons play three straight to start the season, making two trips into Fairfield County.

Fitch kicks off the season vs. at Wilton out of the FCIAC. Xavier, from the SCC, rolls into Dorr Field for Week 2. Then it’s back to Fairfield County to face Bunnell, another regular state playoff contender out of the SWC. Finally, Notre Dame-West Haven (SCC) comes to Dorr Field Oct. 25.

Fitch also plays a stacked ECC schedule vs. Killingly, Norwich Free Academy, New London and, of course, rival Ledyard on Thanksgiving.

Sept. 13 — at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — XAVIER, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Bunnell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Killingly,** 11 a.m.

Oct. 18 — WATERFORD,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — NOTRE DAME-WH, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at East Lyme,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — NEW LONDON,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — LEDYARD,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game