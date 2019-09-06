ECC Football 2019: EAST LYME preview

[Vitals]

COACH — RUDY BAGOS (7th year, 26-36)

CONFERENCE — ECC Division I

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (526 boys enrollment)

HOME — Dick North Field, East Lyme

2018 RECORD — 5-5

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Westhill, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | FACEBOOK

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Dalton Franco, LB; Andrew Haase, WR/CB; Chris Salemme, QB; Spencer Duthrie, WR; Will Flaherty, S; Liam Whaley, G; Sean Soja, WR; Tommy Mason, RB

[Outlook]

Thanks to a relatively tough non-conference schedule, East Lyme’s 2018 season stumbled out of the gate with four losses in its first five games, including a 42-41 heartbreaker vs. Pomperaug. The Vikings went 1-3 out of the comfy confines of the ECC.

They finished last year 5-5, winning four out of their last five, giving the program some momentum carrying into the 2019 season.

Most of the skill players from last year’s squad have graduated, however, especially on the offense. And with a decidedly even tougher schedule on tap this season, the newcomers won’t have much time to get acclimated.

Fortunately for East Lyme, the line returns all but one starter. And coach Rudy Bagos says he has a large senior class ready to assume leadership of the squad. “Senior leadership will be key for us,” he said. “We have a talented group of seniors.”

And they’ve been anxiously waiting their turn.

Noah Perry takes over at quarterback for Chris Salemme, an All-ECC pick at utility who threw for 1,552 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Perry threw a pair of touchdowns in a backup role.

East Lyme graduated its entire receiving corps, however. “We’re returning a young group of receivers but are capable of picking up where last year’s seniors left off,” Bagos said.

East Lyme’s strength appears to be in its run game, especially with the return of senior Blaine Hart, who shared duties with the graduated Andrew Hasse last year and led the Vikes in rushing with 416 yards and 10 touchdowns. Coach Rudy Bagos said Hart will be one of the ECC’s top backs this year.

He won’t be alone. Hart’s twin brother Cameron, joins him in the backfield. Cameron Hart starred on the defensive side of the ball last season. He led East Lyme with 113 tackles at linebacker, where he’ll be counted to lead the defense, especially now that All-ECC linebacker Dalton Franco has graduated.

“They’re quiet, they’re not flashy, but they do the job and they do it well,” Bagos said of the twins last year.

Defensively, seven starters return on a squad that allowed 271 points last year. It includes Blane Hart (32 tackles) and Scott Galbo (37 tackles, 3 interceptions) and Owen Robbins (26 tackles, INT) in the secondary, Cameron Hart at linebacker and senior Zach Todd on the defensive line. He was East Lyme’s third-leading tackler with 63 and led the team with 4 1/2 sacks.

As is the case with all the other large-school teams of ECC Division I, nearly half of East Lyme’s schedule consists of Schedule Alliance non-conference games.

They kick off the year vs. Westhill-Stamford (FCIAC), and then travel to face RHAM (CCC) and Harding (SCC) before diving into a showdown with league rival Norwich Free Academy.

After a home date with Montville, East Lyme heads to the Surf Club to face two-time defending Class L champion Hand. They also play at New London and at Killingly. A rough slate, to be sure.

“Our depth is a weakness,” Bagos said. “We need to be injury-free to be effective. We look to be competitive if we stay healthy.”

Sept. 13 — WESTHILL, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at RHAM, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Harding, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY,** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — MONTVILLE,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Hand, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at New London,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — FITCH,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Killingly,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — Waterford,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game