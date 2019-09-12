ECC Football 2019: CREC Co-Op preview

[Vitals]

COACH — MOE LLOYD ( Third year, 4-16)

CONFERENCE — ECC Division III

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (co-op)

HOME — Civic Leadership High School, Enfield

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Capital Prep at Annie Fisher Field, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — MaxPreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

None.

[Outlook]

After spending its first four seasons as an independent varsity outfit, the Colts are excited to begin their first season in the ECC.

But it’s a big step up in class. Even as an independent last year, the Colts played many of the same teams and were shut out five times during a 1-9 season.

Their only win was a 34-22 victory over Amistad of New Haven, their closest loss was to Commerce (Mass.) and then 15-0 to Capital Prep/Achievement First.

Their closest ECC loss last year was 34-18 vs. Griswold. CREC went 0-4 vs. ECC Division III teams.

It’s still a young program, however. And, despite this, CREC has a solid core of skill players returning, including senior quarterback Dorrian Chaney, and receivers Tomico Williams and TJ Murray.

The play of the offensive and defensive lines, anchored by 6-foot-1, 220-pound Trenton Jackson and senior defensive lineman Jude Watson, will tell whether or not the team is successful in their new digs.

Sept. 13 — at Capital Prep/Achievement First, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 — COMMERCE (Mass.), 11 a.m.

Sept. 27 — at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — WINDHAM,** 11 a.m.

Oct. 19 — BASSICK, 11 a.m.

Oct. 25 — at Plainfield,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Amistad, 11 a.m.

Nov. 9 — MONTVILLE,** 11 a.m.

Nov. 15 — at Griswold/Wheeler,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 — WOODSTOCK ACADEMY,* 11 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game