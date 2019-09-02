ECC Football 2019: BACON ACADEMY preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

Yianni Koutsofavas, T/DE; Ben Grottole, G/DT; Jon-Michael Murray, SS/RB; Scott Fries, LS/C; Leo Amaro LB.

Outlook

Coming off a 3-7 season that saw Bacon Academy lose its first four games of the season, but win two out of its last three, there is some excitement brewing for the Bobcats.

Back is their starting quarterback, starting running back and top receiver from a year ago. Justin Kelsey played in all 10 games a year ago and threw for 170 yards and a team leading two touchdowns.

“He is a very smart player and we have customized our offensive system around his skill set this year,” Bacon coach Dave Mason said about his junior quarterback. “He knows football and is a hard worker, I have a lot of trust in him that he is going to get the job done.”

Senior Jake Cavallo rushed for a team lead 479 yards and three touchdowns also returns as does his blocking mate, fullback Dave Talbot.

“He put on some size and strength this past off season,” Mason said of Talbot. “(I am) expecting great things from this duo in the backfield.”

Kelsey’s targets this season will be junior Terrance Gignac, who led team with 11 catches, 269 yards and a touchdowns, seniors Conor Brown, Aidan Gallagher, Kyle Benker and sophomore James Anderson.

Mason says the depth at running back and wide receiver will be the team’s strengths this season along with the defensive backs.

Kelsey, Gignac and Brown will double and man the defensive secondary. Noah Violette will man the defensive line and Jake Figueroa will be running the linebackers.

Sept. 13 — at Windham*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Stonington**, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 — GRISWOLD/WHEELER*, Noon

Oct. 4 — at Waterford**, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Plainfield*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Ledyard**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 — MONTVILLE*, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — WOODSTOCK ACADEMY**, Noon

Nov. 16 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY*, Noon

Nov. 28 — RHAM, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game