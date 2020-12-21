Eastern CT Eagles not expecting to play hockey season

If there is a high school hockey season in Connecticut, it appears it will go off without the Eastern Connecticut Eagles.

“Unfortunately, since we are a co-op and the ECC has decided that there will be no winter co-op sports, we will not be allowed to participate even if the CIAC puts something together,” Eagles coach Randy Craig said.

The Eagles went 10-11-1 last season in Division II, two years removed from the 2018 Division III championship. They returned seniors like Kyle Marino and Devyn Jordan, a defense pair since that championship season; goalie Wes Williamson and forward Steve Turchetta.

They’re the largest co-op in CIAC hockey, hosted by Fitch and officially comprising 12 schools.

The Shepaug co-op also doesn’t expect to play this season, and others could have decisions to make.