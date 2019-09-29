East Lyme dips into Bagos’ bag of tricks to rally past Harding

East Lyme takes the lead 15-12 with 1:59 remaining #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/vCUHGGcmeP — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) September 28, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Trailing Harding by three points and with just over two minutes remaining, East Lyme coach Rudy Bagos decided it was time to show his hand.

He had quarterback Noah Perry laterally toss ball to Owen Robbins, who chucked it up to a wide-open Cameron Hart for the eventual winning 25-yard touchdown in a 15-12 victory at John Lewis Field Saturday.

The score was Hart’s second touchdown of the game as the Viking improved to 3-0.

“That one has been in my back pocket,“ Bagos said. “I was trying to save it for down the road, but I knew this was a perfect time for it. I wanted to get the win so I put it in.”

Harding took over at the 50-yard line and quickly moved forward on a 27-yard rush by Najzar Curry.

Curry connected with Xavier Reid on a 4th-and-10 play to set the Presidents with a first and goal at the 10.

On the next play, however, East Lyme’s Caleb Smith hit Curry and forced a fumble, which was recovered by teammate TJ Horner to seal the win for the Vikings.

“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Harding coach Eddie Santiago, whose team fell to 1-2. “We had the big interception down here and then we had the safety (in the fourth quarter).

“The momentum just shifted and then we had a big mishap. We had four downs to get an opportunity to get a touchdown and we can’t turn the ball over in the red zone.”

Harding took an early 6-0 lead as Curry connected with Marcell Robinson for a 60-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game against an East Lyme defense that had not allowed a point in its first two games.

East Lyme tied it up on its first drive with a 46-yard touchdown run by Hart. The extra point gave East Lyme a 7-6 lead.

After a quiet second quarter, Harding’s Dennis Jennings Jr. pushed through for a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Presidents a 12-6 lead that would stand until the fourth quarter.

“First time we trailed and first time we let up points,” Bagos said. “They are talented. They are athletic and we were lucky to hold them to 12 points. We are getting dinged, some kids are sick and some with injuries so we are playing next man up.

“Throwing guys in at certain spots, they showed a lot of resiliency and they were able to fight through it.”

East Lyme threatened in the middle of the fourth quarter but the drive was thwarted by an interception by Najzar Curry on the 1-yard with 7:02 remaining.

A play later, East Lyme’s Aidan Cary sacked Curry in the end zone for a safety, cutting the Harding lead to 12-9, setting up the late-game heroics.

Quoteable

“Cam is a gamer. His brother, our running back, got hurt and Cam is our best linebacker but he’s going both ways and he is doing a terrific job.”

East Lyme 15, Harding 12

EAST LYME 7 0 0 8 — 15

HARDING 6 6 0 0 — 12

H– Marcell Robinson 60-yard pass from Najzar Curry (2-point failed)

EL– Cameron Hart 46-yard run (Kick)

H– Dennis Jennings 1 yard run (2-point failed)

EL– Safety

EL– Cameron Hart 25-yard pass from Owen Robbins (kick failed)