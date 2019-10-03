East Haven to induct seven into its Hall of Fame Nov. 24

Seven people will be inducted into the Annual East Haven High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 24 at The Seasons.

George Durso, Jr. (1998), a former Register All-Area hockey standout who went on to play at AIC.

Rusty Dunne, the school’s former football coach and the longtime track and field coach.

Rashaad Roach (2001), a former three-sport standout (football, basketball and track and field) who went on to earn All-New England honors in track and field at Springfield College.

Ashley Palmese Redente (2005), holds several records in volleyball and was MVP of the Class L state championship final victory against Masuk.

Michael Laudano (2003), an ex-star soccer player who went on to play at Western Connecticut State.

Kenny Horton (1985), a former standout football player; and James Oca, Jr., a member of the East Haven Fire Department for more than three decades.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 247 Bayard Ave. North Haven 06473. No tickets will be sold at the door.