East Haven pin quick and early in win over Shelton

EAST HAVEN – The East Haven Yellowjackets came out hot on Tuesday evening, using four pins to open the match against Shelton.
The Yellowjackets put away the Gaels, 58-24.
“We prepared, but we knew they didn’t have a lot in their lineup but we still worked hard, stick to what we normally do and it showed,” East Haven senior captain Alec DiVito. “ Just the usual.”
DiVito opened the match with a pin in 15 seconds in the 132 pound class.
The Yellowjackets followed with two more by Tanner DeVito and Dylan Tavarez to take control of the meet.
It what was the best match of the night Shelton’s Matt Weiner pinning East Haven’s Will Pera in 1:39.
“It was fun,” Weiner, a sophomore said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was in preschool. Sometimes you get caught. I prefer not to get pinned, luckily that’s what happened.”
