East Haven pin quick and early in win over Shelton













































































Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close Image 2 of 20 East Haven’s Dylan Tavares pins Shelton’s Mason Stutheit at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Dylan Tavares pins Shelton’s Mason Stutheit at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 3 of 20 East Haven’s Mat DiVito wrestles Shelton’s Garrett Ziperstein at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Mat DiVito wrestles Shelton’s Garrett Ziperstein at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 4 of 20 East Haven’s Hugo Ortiz wrestles Shelton’s Justin Ayora at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Hugo Ortiz wrestles Shelton’s Justin Ayora at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 5 of 20 Shelton’s Chris Cavagnuolo during his match at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Shelton’s Chris Cavagnuolo during his match at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 6 of 20 East Haven’s Dylan Snyder wrestles Shelton’s Mike Manaco at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Dylan Snyder wrestles Shelton’s Mike Manaco at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 7 of 20 East Haven’s Will Pera and Shelton’s Matt Weiner wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Will Pera and Shelton’s Matt Weiner wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 8 of 20 Shelton’s Matt Weiner prepares to wreslte at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Shelton’s Matt Weiner prepares to wreslte at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 9 of 20 Shelton’s Graham Ziperstein pins East Haven’s Marchello Torres at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Shelton’s Graham Ziperstein pins East Haven’s Marchello Torres at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 10 of 20 Shelton’s Graham Ziperstein wrestles East Haven’s Marchello Torres at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Shelton’s Graham Ziperstein wrestles East Haven’s Marchello Torres at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 11 of 20 East Haven’s Alec DeVito smiles after his pin win at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Alec DeVito smiles after his pin win at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 12 of 20 East Haven’s Hugo Ortiz wrestles Shelton’s Justin Ayora at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Hugo Ortiz wrestles Shelton’s Justin Ayora at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 13 of 20 East Haven’s DJ Milano wrestles at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s DJ Milano wrestles at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 14 of 20 East Haven’s Frank Papa during his match at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Frank Papa during his match at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 15 of 20 East Haven’s Tanner DiVito pins Shelton’s Christian Olavarria at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Tanner DiVito pins Shelton’s Christian Olavarria at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 16 of 20 Shelton’s Chris Cavagnuolo during his match against East Haven’s Frank Papa at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Shelton’s Chris Cavagnuolo during his match against East Haven’s Frank Papa at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 17 of 20 East Haven’s Alec DeVito wrestles Shelton’s Anala Smith at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Alec DeVito wrestles Shelton’s Anala Smith at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 18 of 20 Shelton’s Alexander Reyes prepares to wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Shelton’s Alexander Reyes prepares to wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 19 of 20 Shelton coac Bill Maloney watches his team wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Shelton coac Bill Maloney watches his team wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 20 of 20 East Haven coach Lou Rivellini watches his team wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven coach Lou Rivellini watches his team wrestle at East Haven High on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven pin quick and early in win over Shelton 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

EAST HAVEN – The East Haven Yellowjackets came out hot on Tuesday evening, using four pins to open the match against Shelton.

The Yellowjackets put away the Gaels, 58-24.

“We prepared, but we knew they didn’t have a lot in their lineup but we still worked hard, stick to what we normally do and it showed,” East Haven senior captain Alec DiVito. “ Just the usual.”

DiVito opened the match with a pin in 15 seconds in the 132 pound class.

The Yellowjackets followed with two more by Tanner DeVito and Dylan Tavarez to take control of the meet.

It what was the best match of the night Shelton’s Matt Weiner pinning East Haven’s Will Pera in 1:39.

“It was fun,” Weiner, a sophomore said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was in preschool. Sometimes you get caught. I prefer not to get pinned, luckily that’s what happened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:28pm PST

East Haven 58, Shelton 24

132: Alec DiVito (EH) pin Anala Smith, 0:15

138: Tanner DiVito (EH) pin Christian Olavarria, 1:03

145: Dylan Tavares (EH) pin Mason Stutheit, 1:32

152: Hugo Ortiz (EH) pin Justin Ayora, 0.50

160: Mike Manaco (SH) pin Dylan Snyder, 0:34

170: Jessie Borchert (EH), FFH

182: Danny Clough (EH), FFH

195: Enzo Bunce (EH), FFH

220: Gunner Horton (EH), FFH

285: Matt Weiner (SH) pin Will Pera, 1:39

106: Graham Ziperstien (SH) pin Marchello Torres, 0:50

113: DJ Milano (EH) pin Alexander Reyes, 1:10

120: Chris Cavagnuolo (SH) pin Frank Papa, 3:38

126: Matt DiVito (EH) dec. Garrett Ziperstein, 13-4