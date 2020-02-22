East Haven, Hand advance to SCC tournament semifinals

Final. East Haven tops Lyman Hall 48-27. Will face top-seeded Hand in SCC semifinals Monday at 7:45 pm at Law #ctgb #scc pic.twitter.com/HVnaHwbn6g — Mike Madera (@MikeMadera2) February 22, 2020

WALLINGFORD — Losing key players from the past two campaigns in which East Haven had successful postseason runs, including a state title, the talk was maybe the Yellowjackets would be down in terms of wins this year or even postseason opportunities. Don’t for a minute think the Yellowjackets are not using this as motivation.

Despite not playing its best basketball, fourth-seeded East Haven trailed just once in the opening quarter, and pulled away for a less than dramatic 48-27 victory over 12th-seeded Lyman Hall in the second Southern Connecticut Conference quarterfinal contest of the day at Sheehan High School.

“There has been a lot of doubt about us for a few months,” junior Taylor Salato said after finishing with 20 points. “At the beginning of the season, we were hearing we lost too much. But, I think it has made us work together as we need contributions from everyone to win. It has been motivation for us.”

East Haven will look to advance to its third straight conference final when it plays top-seeded Hand, a 58-42 winner over North Haven, Monday at 7:45 p.m. at Jonathan Law.

“It is a great feeling to be going back (semifinals),” East Haven coach Anthony Russell said. “In the beginning of the year, we kept hearing about all the people we lost and we were going to take a step back. I kept saying I think we are going to surprise some people. We have a lot of good people here. We are a tough team to beat when we are playing well.”

Salato and senior Alexis Pendziwater made sure the run to the semifinals continued as the pair combined for 33 points, with Pendziwater (13 points) draining three clutch 3-pointers.

Pendziwater’s biggest 3-pointer came in the third quarter with East Haven up seven and Lyman Hall struggling to stick around. It gave East Haven a 26-16 advantage and the Yellowjackets never looked back.

“We knew we had to step on the gas,” Salato said. “We had a lot of people contributing. Our guards were doing a good job. Everyone played a part, and our bench gave us good energy.”

For Lyman Hall, it was a case of not being able to get on track offensively. The Yellowjackets held Hailey Bruneau to just five points, and the Trojans combined to score just 13 first-half points, and followed with just four points in the fourth quarter.

“They played a good man-to-man on Bruneau,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka said of East Haven. “We were cold from the outside. We could not get that shot to drop. We are a 3-point shooting team and we could not get the three’s to drop.”

The Trojans got within 34-23 to close the third, but East Haven used a 14-4 run to close the contest. East Haven’s Isabella Ragaini drained three of four free throws to increase the lead to 16 and end any hopes of a Lyman Hall comeback in the final eight minutes.

Erin Curran and Angelina Munoz each finished with six points for East Haven. Julia Capello led Lyman Hall with 10 points.

Players of the Game

Taylor Salato and Alexis Pendziwater — The East Haven duo combined for 33 points, and hit several key buckets late in the first half and early in the second as East Haven pulled away.

EAST HAVEN 48, LYMAN HALL 27

LYMAN HALL

Grace Gagliardi 0 1 0-0 3 Julia Capello 2 2 0-0 10 Hailey Bruneau 2 0 1-2 5 Natalie Panagrosso 0 0 1-4 1 Brianna Mik 2 0 2-2 4 Macenzie Regan 2 0 0-0 4 Totals 8 3 4-9 27

EAST HAVEN

Isabella Ragaini 0 0 3-5 3 Alexis Pendziwater 2 3 0-0 13 Erin Curran 0 2 0-0 6 Taylor Salato 8 0 4-7 20 Angelina Munoz 0 0 4-6 6 Gabriella Gaetano 1 0 0-1 2 Totals 11 5 10-22 48

LYMAN HALL – 7 6 10 4 – 27

EAST HAVEN – 9 11 14 14 – 48

3-pointers: LH–Capello 2, Gagliardi; EH–Pendziwater 3, Curran 2.

Wohlgemuth, Hand bolt to big lead, advance past North Haven

Late North Haven rally falls short in 58-42 loss to Hand #ctgb #scc pic.twitter.com/k2SoBzu0Z5 — Mike Madera (@MikeMadera2) February 22, 2020

In the opener, it was the Hand defense that set the tone early, before the offense got going against North Haven. The top-seeded Tigers held the eighth-seeded Indians to just three first quarters points and took a 32-14 lead to the half before posting a 58-42 victory.

“This team has been battle-tested all year,” Hand coach Tim Tredwell said. “We have played every possible game that we could. We did a decent job in man. But, (Okwuosa) hurt us. She gave us a tough time. I was very impressed with her.”

The Tigers (18-3) were able to pull away in the second quarter thanks in part to five 3-pointers, two apiece from Brooke Salutari and Summer Adams, and one from Hadley Houghton.

The Indians (13-9) rallied in the second half and got within 11, 47-36, on a bucket from Olivia Stefanik, but North Haven never got closer.

“We had that mentality everything was going to be okay,” Hand senior Sara Wohlgemuth said. “We knew they had a run in them. They are a tough team. We just wanted to keep calm and keep our focus.”

Wohlgemuth led the Hand offense with 20 points, while Salutari had 18. Eveani Okwuosa led the Indians with 20 points and Sarah Puzone added seven in the loss.

Hand is looking to return to the SCC finals for the first time since 2017.

“This feels fantastic,” Wohlgemuth said. “This is everything we have worked hard all year for. We just want to keep playing and keep moving on.”

HAND 58, NORTH HAVEN 42

NORTH HAVEN

Eveani Okwuosa 8 0 4-5 20 Sarah Puzone 2 0 3-8 7 Olivia Stefanik 2 0-0 4 Laura Petrafesa 1 1 0-0 5 Colleen Lucey 1 0 0-0 2 Carly Fresher 1 0 2-2 4 Totals 15 1 9-19 42

HAND

Sara Wohlgemuth 5 0 10-15 20 Hadley Houghton 0 1 0-0 3 Brooke Salutari 3 3 3-5 18 Summer Adams 0 2 0-0 6 Maddison Thomas 0 0 3-4 3 Julia Kuhn 2 0 0-0 4 Sophia Coppola 2 0 0-1 4 Totals 12 6 16-25 58

NORTH HAVEN – 3 11 11 17 – 42

HAND – 9 23 11 15 – 58

3-pointers: NH–Petrafesa; H–Salutari 3, Adams 2, Houghton