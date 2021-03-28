East Hampton wins second consecutive Shoreline Conference crown

Meryl Curtin led the way with 15 points for East Hampton, which completed an undefeated season by winning the Shoreline Conference championship 50-43 over Morgan at home Friday night.

Danielle Adams and Mya Field scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Bellringers (15-0), who successfully defended their Shoreline title.

Katie Martin and Catie Donadio scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Morgan (12-3), which played East Hampton in the final for the second straight season.

EAST HAMPTON 50, MORGAN 43

(at East Hampton)

E. Hamp 15 9 10 16 50

Morgan 4 13 15 11 43

Morgan (43)

Catie Donadio 2 7-10 11, Caeley Ayer 2 0-0 5, Katie Martin 5 2-2 12, Sofie Passante 0 0-0 0, Alex Kelly 2 0-0 6, Ava Johnson 3 0-0 9. Totals: 14 9-12 43.

East Hampton

Meryl Curtin 5 1-2 15, Delaney Russell 0 0-0 0, Jackie Russell 0 0-0 0, Angela Mercaldi 0 0-0 0, Madison York 1 0-0 2,

Mya Field 3 5-8 11, Hannah Barrientos 4 0-0 9, Danielle Adams 4 3-4 13. Totals: 17 9-14 50.