East Hampton tops Morgan for Shoreline title

OLD SAYBROOK — Twice since 2017, East Hampton ended up on the short side in the Shoreline Conference girls’ basketball championship game.

The Bellringers finally got their title Friday night.

After not scoring for the first nine-plus minutes, East Hampton (22-1) dominated the remainder of the game and went on to capture its first Shoreline Conference championship since 2008 with a 32-16 victory over Morgan before a standing room only crowd at Old Saybrook High School.

“These kids remember we lost on this court last year (to Cromwell) and that stung,” East Hampton coach Shaun Russell said. “They had a year to keep that in the back of their minds. It helped carry them through early when it was a little difficult.”

The first quarter was difficult for both sides as the action was sloppy with turnovers and missed shots. Chalk it up to nerves.

There were only a pair of buckets by Morgan’s Cait Donadio and the first one didn’t come until the there was 3:49 remaining in the first quarter.

“Defensively, we were great from start to finish,” Russell said. “Even though we had a difficult first quarter putting the ball in the basket, we were only down four, so we felt good about it.”

Morgan took a 6-0 lead on a bucket by Rachel Lehn to open the second quarter.

A one-handed runner in the lane by Angela Mercaldi finally got East Hampton going at the 6:57 mark.

“I think having reassurance that we can score and getting those points mentally stabilized us,” Mercaldi said.

That got the Bellringers going as they went on a 17-0 run over the next 4:30 with Mercaldi scoring eight points and Hannah Barrientos four.

“A lot of the kids played in this game last year,” Russell said. “It allowed them to take a deep breath and not panic.”

A 3-pointer by Donadio from the left corner enabled Morgan to close the gap to eight at intermission, 17-9.

Except for a bucket by Donadio with 2:33 to go in the third quarter, Morgan couldn’t get on the scoreboard as East Hampton packed in their defense and wouldn’t allow the Huskies to get much of anything going.

Meanwhile, Barrientos scored seven of the Bellringers’ 11 points in the period as they grabbed a 28-11 edge going to the final eight minutes.

Neither team was able to do much offensively in the final quarter, combining for just nine points.

Barrientos led all scorers with 13 points. Mercaldi added eight for East Hampton.

“Our goal was to get here again, execute and to win,” Mercaldi said. “We did what we had to do and it feels amazing.”

Donadio paced Morgan with 12 points. The Huskies dropped to 17-6 with the loss.

“We were not good on offense and we let it get to us,” Morgan coach Caitlin Wood said. “Badly missed shots bothered us and we hit the panic button too quickly. For us to hit the panic button knowing they wanted to slow down the game was in their favor. And we made ourselves look worse than what we are.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hannah Barrientos of East Hampton led all scorers with 13 points.

QUOTABLE

“Defensively, I could not be more please with their effort and their intensity. It was a sgreat team effort as we shared the ball tonight, but we stuck together.”