Last relay propels East Hampton girls; Montgomery, Derby boys win 3rd title in 4 years at Class S track championship

NEW BRITAIN — East Hampton’s bus was the last one to exit Willow Brook Park. There was no reason to hurry. The Bellringers had put their time in on the track to enjoy their Class S girls’ championship.

East Hampton won the 4×400 relay to overcome a 2.5-point deficit to Bloomfield and win the title 99.10 to 97.60 on Thursday.

Jessica Starr, Kaylee Gravel, Kyla Norton and Danielle Adams combined to run a time of 4 minutes, 6.79 seconds in the last event of the day to gain the necessary 10 points. Old Saybrook placed second in 4:11.80. Bloomfield was third in 4:14.16.

“We had a similar scenario last week at the Shoreline championships with Haddam-Killingworth,” East Hampton coach Bill Wilkie said of his team’s mindset. “I think they beat us by a point. We won the relay but there were still other points out there. Tonight, everything fell our way, not by a lot of points.”

East Hampton's Brylee Montanari leads pack of Bellringers across finish line in 100 hurdles

Starr from East Hampton broke the meet record in the 300 hurdles. Her time of 44.84 was better than the mark of 45.01 set in 2016 by Zaidra James from Bloomfield.

Kaylee Gravel (2:21.66) from won the 800 followed by Adams.

Brylee Montanari was meet best in the 100 hurdles at 15.29. She was followed across the finish line by Starr (15.51) and Hannah Barrientos (16.40). A group hug completed the event.

Wilkie said: “One of the reasons that they are so successful as athletes is the way they bond. Everyone pulls for each other to do well. This is a very fun team. We could have finished last and I would still say the same thing. Every team should have a chance to win a state or conference championship. It is a singular experience.”

Rachel St. Germaine dominated in distance events for Somers. A junior, she won the 1600 with a time of 5:03.92. St. Germaine followed that up with a win in the 3200 (10:58.46).

D’Joir Delisser from Bloomfield (high jump), Lauren Roy from Granby Memorial (long jump), Anna-Sashia Jones from Weaver (100 dash), Sadie Barker from Canton (shot put), Sydney Dolbier from Stafford (javelin), Hannah Sumby from Old Saybrook (pole vault), Jenna Cuniowski from Canton (triple jump) and Tristin Oberg from Windsor Locks (discus) took firsts.

WORTH THE WAIT

Raquel Rosa from Holy Cross will run Division I track at UConn next year. Before she heads to Storrs, Rosa had some unfinished business.

“Two years ago, I was exciting to be here,” said Rosa of her second-place finish as a sophomore in the 200 dash (25.86) and the 400 (57.03). It is weird being here for the last time. Going into a race, I think of all the training I’ve gotten. I felt I was prepared to be here today.”

Montgomery wins twice, Derby boys win 3rd title in 4 years

For the Derby boys, the ride home promised to be everything coach Nick DiLuggo hoped it would be.

“I told them on the way here that they had worked two years for this. It’s been a long two years since they were here,” DiLuggo said after Derby won the crown 85.50 to 49.50 over East Hampton. “I told them when we get back on the bus in six hours let’s be happy.”

Derby won its third team title in the last four years competition and fifth overall They were fourth in 2019.

Zerion Montgomery won the high jump (20 feet, .25 inches) and the triple jump (44-05.50). He had plenty of company as Derby earned points across the board.

The 4×100 team of Kanye Bailey, Zyair Wali, Branden McLean and Bryan McLean took first in 43.79.

Branden McLean ran an 11.25 to capture first in the 100 dash. Northwest Catholic’s James Millerick finished in 11.31.

Massimo Pettine won the 110 hurdles in 15.88.

DiLuggo said: “The kids in the program are committed to what they are doing. We have a lot of versatile athletes. No one runs track year-round. They worked hard conditioning in that off year. They are a credit to themselves.”

Massimo Pettine from Derby leans across to win 100 by six tenths of a second

Coventry’s Alex Krause took gold in the discus (145-11) and shot put (48-06.50).

Aidan Roy from Gilbert (long jump), Daniel Dieck from Litchfield (high jump), Jackson Decker from Portand (javelin), Nicholas Rivard-Lentz from East Hampton (pole vault), Sean Kennedy Wonneberger from Hale Ray (3200), John Paul Runte from Portand (200), Alexandre’ McMillian from East Hampton (800), Aidan Powers from Old Lyme (400) and Jack Poland from Coventry (300 hurdles) won titles.

2021 Class S Track & Field Championships

BOYS

Team Scores

1) Derby 85.50; 2) East Hampton 49.50; 3) Coventry 46; 4) Coginchaug 41.50; 5) Portland 34; 6) Holy Cross 32.50; 7) Hale Ray 31.50; 8) Litchfield 28; 9) Griswold 26; 10) Canton 25; 11) Immaculate 24; 12) Westbrook 23; 13) Capital Prep 20; 14) Lyman Memorial 19.50; 15) Stafford 18; 16) Bolton 17; 16) Parish Hill 17; 18) Windsor Locks 15; 18) Old Lyme 15; 20) Northwest Catholic 14; 21) Somers 11; 21) Sacred Heart 11; 21) Old Saybrook 11; 24) St. Paul Catholic 10; 25) Nonnewaug 9; 25) East Windsor 9; 27) Trinity Academy 8; 27) Oxford 8; 29) Gilbert 6; 29) Civic Leadership 6; 29) Terryville 6; 32) Thomaston 5; 32) Valley Regional 5; 34) East Granby 4; 35) Shepaug Valley 3.50; 36) Metropolitan Lc 2; 37) Wamogo 1.50; 38) Housatonic Regional 1

Top Finishers:

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -1.1) 1. Branden McLean, Derby, 11.25; 2. James Millerick, Northwest Ca, 11.31; 3. Jaelyn Butler, Trinity Acad, 11.32; 4. John-Paul Runte, Portland, 11.38; 5. Kasmir Breedlove, Civic Leader, 11.47; 6. Jack Poland, Coventry, 11.59.

200 Meter Dash: 1. John-Paul Runte, Portland, 22.73, w:-2.2; 2. Jack Poland, Coventry, 22.84, w:-2.2; 3. James Millerick, Northwest Ca, 22.99, w:-2.2; 4. Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, 23.31, w:-2.2; 5. Jack Piper, East Hampton, 23.66, w:-2.2; 6. Luca Troop, Westbrook, 23.75, w:-2.2.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Aidan Powers, Old Lyme, 51.30; 2. Jaden Astle, Coginchaug, 51.67; 3. Walter Brady, Immaculate, 52.34; 4. Kanye Bailey, Derby, 52.69; 5. Derry Holmes, Capital Prep, 52.74; 6. Jacob Feliciano, East Granby, 53.28.

800 Meter Run: 1. Alexandre’ McMillian, East Hampton, 2:02.15; 2. Michael Strain, Griswold, 2:02.83; 3. Aidan Knappe, Sacred Heart, 2:03.28; 4. Kevin Brudz, Bolton, 2:03.31; 5. Nathan Reiter, Litchfield, 2:03.35; 6. William Dalles, Coginchaug, 2:03.35.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger, Hale Ray, 4:24.48; 2. Alexandre’ McMillian, East Hampton, 4:27.23; 3. Ryan Kittredge, Windsor Lock, 4:27.59; 4. Michael Kraszewski, Hale Ray, 4:29.79; 5. Thomas Purcell, Canton, 4:39.93; 6. Joe Lauria, Hale Ray, 4:42.68.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger, Hale Ray, 10:10.51; 2. Ryan Kittredge, Windsor Lock, 10:12.39; 3. Nicholas Fusco, Terryville, 10:26.01; 4. Henry Rose, Bolton, 10:31.23; 5. Thomas Lapham, Holy Cross, 10:32.33; 6. Shane Franson, Lyman Memori, 10:35.58.

110 Meter Hurdles: (w: -1.3) 1. Massimo Pettine, Derby, 15.88; 2. Nathan Cournean, Canton, 16.05; 3. David Ives, Stafford, 16.59; 4. Kaiden Dunn, Holy Cross, 16.60; 5. Dylan Lucey, Lyman Memori, 16.84; 6. Carlos Allen, Derby, 17.12.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jack Poland, Coventry, 40.65; 2. David Ives, Stafford, 42.02; 3. Ryan VanDyke, Gilbert, 42.54; 4. Nathan Cournean, Canton, 42.96; 5. Jesse Xhuti, Sacred Heart, 43.21; 6. Kaiden Dunn, Holy Cross, 43.37.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Derby (Kanye Bailey, Zyair Wali, Branden McLean, Bryan McLean), 43.79; 2. Coginchaug (Anthony Toth, AJ DeFilio, Ryan Newberry, Jackson Moore), 45.04; 3. Immaculate (Billy Murphy, Walter Brady, John Gibowicz, Thai Sapenter), 45.15; 4. Capital Prep (Isaiah Arroyo, Isaiah Fontan, Mehki Tyson-Slaughter, Derry Holmes), 45.35; 5. Westbrook (Zachary Boardman, Brandon Naccarato, Brenden Engles, Luca Troop), 45.40; 6. Lyman Memorial (Jacob Palombizio, Justin Thuotte, Nicholas Barrett, Dylan Lucey), 45.63.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. East Hampton (Tyler Weatherwax, Brendan Owen, Alexandre’ McMillian, Jack Piper), 3:31.79; 2. Griswold (Lucas Strain, Devon Chykow, Jacob Strain, Michael Strain), 3:32.21; 3. Coginchaug (Kevin Ryan, Aidan Garcia, William Dalles, Jaden Astle), 3:34.96; 4. Old Lyme (Gabriel Lavoie, Aidan Powers, Nevin Joshy, Dylan Sheehan), 3:34.98; 5. Somers (Gabriel D’Amour, Conner Kocot, Colin MacLeod, Douglas Suter), 3:37.62; 6. Immaculate (Matthew Reeves, Peyton McKenzie, Thai Sapenter, Walter Brady), 3:38.77.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Griswold (Lucas Strain, Benjamin Jeffs, Michael Strain, Jacob Strain), 8:19.25; 2. Holy Cross (Joseph Dane, Colby Calabrese, Thomas Lapham, Rafael Mahario), 8:29.17; 3. Old Saybrook (Parker Cook, Jacob Schneider, Ryan Stratton, Jack Wiley), 8:29.58; 4. Bolton (George Chakulski, Mason Fox, Henry Rose, Kevin Brudz), 8:31.95; 5. Portland (Owen Delisle, Thomas Stoto, Derek Tewksbury, Bryce Wierkrykas), 8:35.53; 6. Coginchaug (Hayden Gonzales, Alexander Meisenkothen, Aidan Garcia, William Dalles), 8:42.42.

High Jump: 1. Daniel Dieck, Litchfield, 6-00; 2. Brett Metcalfe, Westbrook, 5-10; 3. Zyair Wali, Derby, J5-10; 4. Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, 5-08; 4. Loudon Chupas, Hale Ray, 5-08; 4. Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 5-08; 4. Logan Pacific, Shepaug Vall, 5-08.

Pole Vault: 1. Nicholas Rivard-Lentz, East Hampton, 13-00; 2. Samuel Wolf, Oxford, 12-06; 3. Brendan Owen, East Hampton, 12-00; 3. Gage Rovelli, Coginchaug, 12-00; 5. Nikita Nicholas, Nonnewaug, 11-06; 6. Douglas Suter, Somers, 11-00; 6. Owen Wood, St. Paul Cat, 11-00; 6. Brayden Vicino, East Hampton, 11-00.

Long Jump: 1. Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 22-00.25, w:NWI; 2. Tyler Turner, St. Paul Cat, 20-06.25, w:NWI; 3. Luca Troop, Westbrook, 20-04, w:NWI; 4. Justin Thuotte, Lyman Memori, 19-11, w:NWI; 5. Jackson Moore, Coginchaug, 19-10.25, w:NWI; 6. Simon Kandeke, Portland, 19-05.50, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 44-05.50, w:NWI; 2. Mehki Tyson-Slaughter, Capital Prep, 43-00.25, w:NWI; 3. Zyair Wali, Derby, 41-05, w:NWI; 4. Billy Murphy, Immaculate, 40-09.75, w:NWI; 5. Justin Thuotte, Lyman Memori, 40-02.25, w:NWI; 6. Christo Jamo, Nonnewaug, 39-04.50, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Alex Krause, Coventry, 48-06.50; 2. Nicholas Benedetti, Canton, 44-01; 3. Nick Canora, East Windsor, 43-07; 4. Connor Lunz, Valley Regio, 42-06.75; 5. Jayden Cordy, Parish Hill, 41-03.50; 6. Ma’hkai Wilson, Holy Cross, 40-11.50.

Discus Throw: 1. Alex Krause, Coventry, 145-11; 2. Jayden Cordy, Parish Hill, 136-06; 3. Giovanni Vicens, Derby, 133-07; 4. Tairique McFarlane, Derby, 130-03; 5. Mark McLaughlin, Stafford, 128-06; 6. Nick Canora, East Windsor, 119-11.

Javelin Throw: 1. Jackson Decker, Portland, 155-10; 2. Zajans Crapo, Litchfield, 149-07; 3. Sage Sobek, Litchfield, 149-00; 4. Alex Krause, Coventry, 146-00; 5. Jayden Cordy, Parish Hill, 140-01; 6. Benjamin DuPerre, Somers, 133-05.

GIRLS

Team Scores

1) East Hampton 99.10; 2) Bloomfield 97.60; 3) Old Saybrook 67.50; 4) Canton 48.60; 5) Somers 44; 6) Granby Memorial 36; 6) Immaculate 36; 8) Lyman Memorial 32.10; 9) Holy Cross 23.50; 10) Weaver 18; 10) Thomaston 18; 10) Stafford 18; 13) Windsor Locks 15; 13) Windham 15; 15) Portland 13.50; 16) Coginchaug 13; 17) St. Bernard 12; 18) Litchfield 11; 19) Derby 10; 20) Capital Prep 9; 20) Shepaug Valley 9; 20) Old Lyme 9; 23) Westbrook 8.50; 24) Housatonic Regional 7; 25) Kolbe Cathedral 6; 26) Northwest Catholic 5; 26) Morgan 5; 26) Windham Tech 5; 29) East Granby 3; 29) Bolton 3; 31) Cromwell 2.60; 32) St. Paul Catholic 2

Top Finishers

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -1.6) 1. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 12.82; 2. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 12.86; 3. Alisia Munoz, Kolbe Cathed, 13.00; 4. Sianna Lloyd, Bloomfield, 13.00; 5. Lea Marie Dupont-Perriolat, Windham Tech, 13.07; 6. Nicole Gallacher, Bolton, 13.16.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 25.86, w:-2.2; 2. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 26.28, w:-2.2; 3. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 26.29, w:-2.2; 4. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, 26.64, w:-1.2; 5. Avery Rueckert, Old Saybrook, 26.72, w:-2.2; 6. Sianna Lloyd, Bloomfield, 26.82, w:-2.2.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 57.03; 2. Anna Brodeur, Old Saybrook, 59.12; 3. Katie Farr, Coginchaug, 1:00.69; 4. Jacquelynn Kenna, Litchfield, 1:00.79; 5. Dara Salka, Somers, 1:01.34; 6. Damani Reynolds, Bloomfield, 1:01.46.

800 Meter Run: 1. Kaylee Gravel, East Hampton, 2:21.66; 2. Danielle Adams, East Hampton, 2:22.43; 3. Cassidy Ngaopraseutsack, Derby, 2:26.11; 4. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 2:29.84; 5. Kate Anderson, Lyman Memori, 2:30.49; 6. Liv Blasko, Thomaston, 2:30.51.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 5:03.92; 2. Danielle Adams, East Hampton, 5:08.88; 3. Julia Caputo, Canton, 5:10.96; 4. Kaitlyn Segreti, Immaculate, 5:20.60; 5. Kaylee Gravel, East Hampton, 5:24.25; 6. Shawn Laverty, Portland, 5:31.81.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 10:58.46; 2. Julia Caputo, Canton, 11:09.05; 3. Charlotte Clulow, Housatonic R, 11:36.90; 4. Keelin Bremmer, Immaculate, 11:53.49; 5. Kaitlyn Segreti, Immaculate, 11:53.82; 6. Serena Britner, St. Bernard, 12:06.96.

100 Meter Hurdles: (w: -1.1) 1. Brylee Montanari, East Hampton, 15.29; 2. Jessica Starr, East Hampton, 15.71; 3. Hannah Barrientos, East Hampton, 16.40; 4. Olivia Suter, Somers, 16.58; 5. Rachel Larsen, Granby Memor, 16.98; 6. Taylor Benaitis, Northwest Ca, 17.26.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jessica Starr, East Hampton, 44.84#; 2. Maya Sutton-Hall, Canton, 47.56; 3. Abigail Colella, Old Saybrook, 48.61; 4. Olivia Suter, Somers, 49.18; 5. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 49.55; 6. Brylee Montanari, East Hampton, 49.70.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Bloomfield (Nevaeh Penns, Jahmiha Lindo, Damani Reynolds, Sianna Lloyd), 50.12; 2. Old Saybrook (Abigail Colella, Avery Rueckert, Anna Brodeur, Priscilla Gumkowski), 50.73; 3. Lyman Memorial (Gabriela Dinisoe, Ella Caplet, Leah Comeroski, Elizabeth Scala), 52.19; 4. Morgan (Caeley Ayer, Logan Pernal, Glenda Zhiminaicela, Alexandra Wolf), 52.28; 5. Coginchaug (Noelle Sorenson, Katie Farr, Cali Beebe, Madeline Climie), 52.30; 6. Thomaston (Ariana Komanaj, Claire Saunders, Elyse Krasnowski, Stevilynn Fox), 52.36.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. East Hampton (Jessica Starr, Kaylee Gravel, Kyla Norton, Danielle Adams), 4:06.79; 2. Old Saybrook (Avery Rueckert, Abigail Colella, Libby Stuart, Anna Brodeur), 4:11.80; 3. Bloomfield (Jahmiha Lindo, Jadyn Gibson, Mauricea Francis, Laniyah Henderson), 4:14.16; 4. Old Lyme (Madeleine Morgado, Olivia Powers, Alyssa Spooner, Emily DeRoehn), 4:20.10; 5. Canton (Teia Tuccillo, Jenna Cuniowski, Kylie Wishneski, Maya Sutton-Hall), 4:21.93; 6. Derby (Cassidy Ngaopraseutsack, Alyssa Caruso, Kelsey Picheco, Kylin Santamaria), 4:24.44.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Immaculate (Lauren Manning, Alyssa Suarez, Keelin Bremmer, Ailene Doherty), 10:04.84; 2. Old Saybrook (Libby Stuart, Emily Stratton, Caitlin Wiley, Catherine Minegar), 10:08.14; 3. Lyman Memorial (Jessica Casey, Magda Carpenter, Allyssa Judd, Kate Anderson), 10:22.29; 4. Portland (Julia Berthiaume, Shawn Laverty, Jodie Pickel, Lillian Tabellione), 10:29.30; 5. Somers (Gracie Flynn, Keeley Joyal, Grace McGuinness, Treena Pitts), 10:30.20; 6. Thomaston (Cierra O’Sullivan, Liv Blasko, Payton Mozelak, Maegan Desmarais), 10:40.66.

High Jump: 1. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 5-04; 2. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, 5-00; 3. Lauren Roy, Granby Memor, 4-10; 4. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, J4-10; 5. Callie Nanos, Lyman Memori, 4-08; 5. Alyssa Hebb, Holy Cross, 4-08.

Pole Vault: 1. Hannah Sumby, Old Saybrook, 9-06; 2. Resia Baran, Windham, 9-00; 3. Katherine Wright, Portland, 8-00; 3. Amber Murphy, East Hampton, 8-00; 5. Amyra Ettienne-Modeste, Bloomfield, J8-00; 6. Ava Smoliga, Old Saybrook, 7-06.

Long Jump: 1. Lauren Roy, Granby Memor, 17-02.25, w:NWI; 2. Saryah Winborne, Capital Prep, 17-00, w:NWI; 3. Damani Reynolds, Bloomfield, 16-02.25, w:NWI; 4. Hannah Sumby, Old Saybrook, 16-00.75, w:NWI; 5. Leah Comeroski, Lyman Memori, 15-11, w:NWI; 6. Amyra Ettienne-Modeste, Bloomfield, 15-05.75, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 35-04, w:NWI; 2. Lauren Roy, Granby Memor, 33-11.50, w:NWI; 3. Cassandra Zimmerman, East Hampton, 33-06, w:NWI; 4. Jenna Cuniowski, Canton, 32-05.50, w:NWI; 5. Kristen Goodrich, Lyman Memori, 32-02, w:NWI; 6. Hannah Sumby, Old Saybrook, J32-02, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Sadie Barker, Canton, 32-05.75; 2. Tristian Haugabook, Granby Memor, 31-06.50; 3. Dejanelle Johnson, Bloomfield, 31-05.50; 4. Mauricea Francis, Bloomfield, 30-07.75; 5. Caitlyn Waterman, Windham, 30-05.50; 6. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Lock, 30-00.50.

Discus Throw: 1. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Lock, 120-01; 2. Sydney Dolbier, Stafford, 105-00; 3. Julia Lau, Canton, 98-06; 4. Mauricea Francis, Bloomfield, 95-02; 5. Courtney LeClair, Thomaston, 91-04; 6. Dejanelle Johnson, Bloomfield, 90-11.

Javelin Throw: 1. Sydney Dolbier, Stafford, 105-07; 2. Claire Kersten, Shepaug Vall, 102-02; 3. Kadija Crapo, Litchfield, 97-03; 4. Lauren Horne, Westbrook, 94-08; 5. Emily DeRoehn, Old Lyme, 93-02; 6. Courtney LeClair, Thomaston, 92-11.