East Catholic’s Mozzicato has not allowed a hit in a month, a no-hit streak of 27 innings

The last hit Frank Mozzicato gave up came in the fifth inning of East Catholic’s game on April 26 against Manchester.

That’s it.

Nobody has a hit off him since, a streak of four plus games and 27 innings without a single ball finding a safe landing spot.

“He’s not trying to go out there and throw no-hitters but it’s just happening,” East Catholic coach Martin Fiori said. “He has been extremely efficient all season. We are telling him to pitch to contact to keep his pitches down but even when he’s pounding the zone and taking something off his fastballs, nobody has been hitting it.”

The 6-foot-2 left hander has a fastball that is sitting at 90 miles per hour but has ramped it up to 94 when needed.

He also has a devastating curveball to keep hitters off balance.

His season began the goal of equaling his brother, Anthony, who completed his senior season in 2019 without giving up an earned run.

That goal was lost on opening day when Conard scored a run off Mozzicato.

It would be the only earned run the UConn-committed pitcher would give up thus far this season.

Glastonbury scored an unearned run off the Eagles’ ace in the first inning of a game on April 19. Nobody has crossed the plate with Mozzicato on the mound since.

After getting through South Windsor Monday, his scoreless innings streak is at 36.

He struck out 19 batters with the other two outs being recorded on two groundballs to third base.

There was a close call but a hard groundball to the second baseman was ruled an error in the first inning and the hitless streak carried on.

“I thought it was an error, the second baseman tried to backhand it and missed it,” Fiori said. “South Windsor had a game plan and came up hacking. Frankie was amazing. He struck out 19 kids on 91 pitches.”

After throwing the compete-game shutout over Manchester, Mozzicato got his first no-hitter in a six-inning win over Berlin May 3.

Then May 11 against the then No. 3 team in the GameTimeCT Baseball Poll, Southington, Mozzicato struck out 17 batters and again did not allow a hit.

He followed the Southington game by throwing a five-inning no-hitter against Bristol Eastern on May 17, when he struck out 17.

Mozzicato has 101 strikeouts to 15 walks and has only given up the one earned run and two total runs this season.

As the no-hit streak marches on so does the attention Mozzicato is getting from professional scouts and interested fans from around the state.

“I walked out to the bullpen before the (South Windsor) game and I had to walk through at least 70 people there watching him warm up,” Fiori said. “The fact he has done this is amazing enough, but he is doing it with so many people watching. Even at practice if he is going to be throwing we have guys coming to watch his bullpen sessions.”

The hype around Mozzicato keeps growing with him shooting up draft boards for the Major League Baseball draft, which begins July 11.

Monday, Manchester(Ct) E. Catholic HS LHP Frankie Mozzicato threw his fourth straight no-hitter. "He was on noone's radar but UConn before the season," says one NL crosschecker. "Now, in some years, he'd be a backend first rounder. For me, he's a Day One guy. Good athlete." — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) May 25, 2021

He also is drawing praise from the likes of Peter Gammons, who tweeted Tuesday, “Monday, Manchester (Ct) E. Catholic HS LHP Frankie Mozzicato threw his fourth straight no-hitter. “He was on no one’s radar but UConn before the season,” says one NL crosschecker. “Now, in some years, he’d be a backend first rounder. For me, he’s a Day One guy. Good athlete.”