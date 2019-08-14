East Catholic’s Joey Reilly commits to play at Holy Cross

Former East Catholic guard Joey Reilly has verbally committed to play basketball at Division I Holy Cross.

Reilly, who is spending a prep year at Philips Exeter Academy, helped lead East Catholic to the Division I state championship last March and the No. 1 spot in the final GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 poll.

The 6-0 guard averaged 21 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals per game for the Eagles, earning a spot on the Register/GameTimeCT First Team. He shot 45 percent from 3-point range, 86 percent from the free-throw line, finished as East Catholic’s all-time leading scorer with 1,828 points and with a 104-7 career record.

Holy Cross is a member of the Patriot League. Reilly will enter the school in the fall of 2020.

This post will be updated.