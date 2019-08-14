GameTime CT

East Catholic’s Joey Reilly commits to play at Holy Cross

East Catholic High School’s Joey Reilly makes a break for the basket during the GHPA High School Basketball Classic against Hillhouse High School at Trinity College in Hartford on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

Former East Catholic guard Joey Reilly has verbally committed to play basketball at Division I Holy Cross.

Reilly, who is spending a prep year at Philips Exeter Academy, helped lead East Catholic to the Division I state championship last March and the No. 1 spot in the final GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 poll.

The 6-0 guard averaged 21 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals per game for the Eagles, earning a spot on the Register/GameTimeCT First Team. He shot 45 percent from 3-point range, 86 percent from the free-throw line, finished as East Catholic’s all-time leading scorer with 1,828 points and with a 104-7 career record.

Holy Cross is a member of the Patriot League. Reilly will enter the school in the fall of 2020.

