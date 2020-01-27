The top-ranked East Catholic boys basketball team will take on No. 2 Windsor on Tuesday night. The top-ranked East Catholic boys basketball team will take on No. 2 Windsor on Tuesday night. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close East Catholic, Windsor set for 1 vs. 2 showdown Tuesday 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

It took another 5 1/2 weeks, but the state is still going to get the premier matchup the sport of boys basketball has to offer.

No. 1 East Catholic travels to No. 2 Windsor Tuesday night for a Central Connecticut Conference showdown that begins at 6:45 p.m. The game was originally scheduled on Dec. 20, 2019.

“Both teams have been very successful. Sooner or later, you are going to face successful teams,” East Catholic coach Luke Reilly said. “For us, we’ve been fortunate to play in some big games, but we will get ready to go like its any other Tuesday.”

The two teams have been ranked in the top two spots all season long. East Catholic and Windsor have reversed since the preseason poll when Windsor started out at No. 1. The Warriors lost three games at the Battle of the Villages Tournament in Florida in December.

So neither team has lost a game against state competition. East Catholic (11-0) beat Windsor (9-3) two out of three times last year, including the Division I state championship game to finish at No. 1 in the final poll.

The Eagles have not missed a beat despite four new starters this season around Matt Knowling, who will play at Yale University next season.

“The guys behind the scenes worked hard every day waiting for their opportunity,” Reilly said. “As we tell them, ‘When your opportunity comes, be ready.”

East Catholic has not lost a regular-season game since Dec. 22, 2016. A win Tuesday would give the Eagles 70 straight during the regular season.

Windsor’s last three regular-season losses against state competition were to East Catholic. The last team other than the Eagles to defeat the Warriors was Hillhouse on Dec. 27, 2017.

But Windsor did hand East Catholic its only two losses the last two seasons: the Division I quarterfinals in 2018 and the CCC tournament final last season. Senior guards Amir Spears and Corey McKeithan lead the way for the Warriors.

Last year’s regular season game at Windsor was a sellout. So plan on getting there early.

Fine week

It hasn’t been easy for Fairfield Prep in its first nine games, winning just three, but last week’s performances at home could help jumpstart its season.

First, the Jesuits hung tough with fourth-ranked Notre Dame-West Haven 48-47. Three days later, also at Alumni Hall, Prep stunned then fifth-ranked Hillhouse 53-50.

“We obviously have been struggling a bit to try to find an identity as a team,” Fairfield Prep coach Mike Papale said. “It’s a credit to the kids. When you lose, it’s hard to keep believing, but they really have been and they deserved to get the win (against Hillhouse).”

Prep only lost by three to Hillhouse three weeks ago. This time, leading 51-50, the Jesuits survived an attempt at a go-ahead shot from Ta’Zhon Daniels in the final seconds. Then the Academics turned the ball over after getting the offensive rebound. Max McGulliuddy made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left for Fairfield Prep.

“We are playing six kids who never stepped on a varsity court until this year,” Papale said. “The bottom line is we talk all the time about our record. We are 4-7. As fun as last night was, it’s over and we have to move on.”

Fairfield Prep needs four wins to qualify for postseason play.

Valley Regional streaking

Valley Regional played in the Artie Kohs Tournament in Middletown for three straight seasons on December (2010-12), winning it once. The Warriors went on to win state championships in two of those years and lost to the eventual state champ in the other.

The Warriors didn’t play the Kohs tournament again until last month. Head coach Kevin Woods feels he has another group that could be a postseason contender.

Valley lost both games in the Christmas tournament and also lost to Old Lyme, the Shoreline Conference preseason favorite, before the calendar turned to 2020. The team was 1-3. The Warriors have won eight straight games since.

“We’ve played defense every night,” Woods said. “Playing defense every night has given us a chance to win when we haven’t had our best offense.”

The closest game of the eight was eight points, beating Portland 51-43. The Warriors still sit one game behind Old Lyme in the Shoreline standings.

The quarter of seniors Cade Ensinger, Gavin Grabowski, Jake Grow and Chris Sparaco provide the Warriors with a balanced scoring attack and that necessary senior experience that is needed for postseason success.

“Our scoring can come from a lot of different places,” Woods said. “Right now, I think everybody (in the Shoreline) is looking at us and Old Lyme, but we are not looking past anybody.”





joseph.morelli@hearstmediact.com; @nhrJoeMorelli



