14th-seeded E.O. Smith turns up defensive pressure on East Catholic, repeats as CCC champs

Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close

Image 2 of 17 E.O. Smith’s Taylor Golembiewski drives the lane during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) E.O. Smith’s Taylor Golembiewski drives the lane during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 3 of 17 East Catholic’s Emily Jeamel looks to make a pass during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Catholic’s Emily Jeamel looks to make a pass during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 4 of 17 E.O. Smith’s Courtney Doherty goes for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) E.O. Smith’s Courtney Doherty goes for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 5 of 17 East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson drives to the basket during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson drives to the basket during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 6 of 17 E.O. Smith’s Courney Doherty dribbles the ball up the floor during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) E.O. Smith’s Courney Doherty dribbles the ball up the floor during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 7 of 17 Action between E.O. Smith and East Catholic during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between E.O. Smith and East Catholic during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 8 of 17 East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson looks to make a pass during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson looks to make a pass during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 9 of 17 E.O. Smith’s Lillianna Clark goes up for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) E.O. Smith’s Lillianna Clark goes up for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 10 of 17 East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson goes up for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson goes up for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 11 of 17 E.O. Smith’s Madison Hughes goes up for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) E.O. Smith’s Madison Hughes goes up for a layup during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 12 of 17 East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson drives to the basket during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson drives to the basket during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 13 of 17 Action between E.O. Smith and East Catholic during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between E.O. Smith and East Catholic during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 14 of 17 E.O. Smith’s Allison Raynor drives to the basket during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) E.O. Smith’s Allison Raynor drives to the basket during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 15 of 17 East Catholic’s Edisha Galan looks to make a pass during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Catholic’s Edisha Galan looks to make a pass during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 16 of 17 East Catholic’s Cami Pasqualoni takes a shot during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Catholic’s Cami Pasqualoni takes a shot during the CCC tournament championship game at Glastonbury high school on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)