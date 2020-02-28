14th-seeded E.O. Smith turns up defensive pressure on East Catholic, repeats as CCC champs

GLASTONBURY – Seeding hadn’t mattered all week during the CCC girls basketball tournament and it didn’t matter in Thursday’s championship game, either.
Defending champion E.O. Smith, seeded 14th this year, repeated at CCC champions thanks to a suffocating defense that propelled the Panthers to a 42-28 victory over No. 4 East Catholic in the championship game Thursday night at Glastonbury.
“Unbelievable desire, the commitment to defense and the will to want to win,” E.O. Smith coach Mary Roickle said. “These kids really stepped up to the plate and when we went into the tournament (as the) 14th seed, we didn’t feel like we were the 14th seed, but we had to come out and prove it and these young ladies just did an awesome job over the last four games.”
CCC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKET
The Panthers knocked off No. 3 Northwest Catholic, No. 6 Glastonbury, No. 10 Conard and then East Catholic on their way to retaining the title.
“We have faith in ourselves, we work so hard so we deserve to be here,” said E.O. Smith senior Courtney Doherty, who — once again — led all scorers with 19 points.
View this post on Instagram
The two teams met on Feb. 7 with East Catholic defeating E.O. Smith, 55-53. This time around, however, the Panthers’ defense stepped up.
“They had a really hard time scoring in the beginning, I think we really shut them down and we hit our shots this time, unlike last game,” Doherty said. “They weren’t getting easy buckets, they had to work for every shot, which was huge.”
East Catholic, which scored 73 points in the semifinals, struggled to get any offensive rhythm going, scoring in double digits in one quarter.
EO Smith’s Courtney Doherty on winning the CCC title for the second straight season #ctgb pic.twitter.com/1jOwXp0PC0
— Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 28, 2020
“We got those stops and we couldn’t score,” East Catholic coach Jeremiah Brown said. “We come down on fast breaks, everything was contested, but generally open layups and they weren’t going in.
“(E.O. Smith) just pressured us, essentially. A lot of active hands. They communicate very well, (they’re) very fundamental on defense.”
The Panthers took the Eagles turnovers and translated them into points all night.
“There commitment to defense has been awesome,” Roickle said.
EO Smith coach Mary Roickle on her teams performance over the last four games to win the CCC title for the second straight season #ctgb pic.twitter.com/d124MIkMss
— Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 28, 2020