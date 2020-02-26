Dupuis delivers Parish Hill 3rd straight CRAL championship

@GameTimeCT The 2019-2020 CRAL Conference Champions the Parish Hill Lady Pirates, 65-34 over Aerospace pic.twitter.com/hxCokSFphT — Mike Smardon (@MikeSmardon) February 26, 2020

Junior guard Kaysie Dupuis scored a career-high 29 points to lead Parish Hill to a 65-34 win over Aerospace in the Capital Region Athletic League tournament championship game Tuesday.

Dupuis, 5-foot-11, also had 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the year, nine steals and six assists.

Sophomore guard Sienna Ortiz added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates, who won their third consecutive CRAL championship. Parish Hill has not lost a conference game in three years.

Ashanti McLean led Aerospace with 14 points, while Julia McLean added 10.

Parish Hill is 17-5, currently ranked third in Class S. Aerospace is 14-7 and ranked eighth.

PARISH HILL 65, AEROSPACE 34

AEROSPACE 6 11 8 9 — 34

PARISH HILL 18 19 10 18 — 65

PARISH HILL

Kaysie Dupuis 14-1-29; Sienna Ortiz 10-1-23; Maggie Bolduc 2-0-4; Emma Anderson 1–1-3; Rajchel Smardon 1-0-2; Brooke Benedict 1-0-2; Grace Quinn 1-0-2; Lexi Smardon 0-0-0; Kate Bazurto 0-0-0

AEROSPACE

Ashanti McLean 5-4-14; Julia McLean 4-2-10; Edan Hyatt 4-1-9; Faith Mitchell 0-1-1