West Haven’s Khalel Francis, top, and Law’s Noah Tutlis collide as they chase the ball down during the first quarter on Friday. West Haven’s Khalel Francis, top, and Law’s Noah Tutlis collide as they chase the ball down during the first quarter on Friday. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close Duncanson, West Haven take care of Law 1 / 22 Back to Gallery

WEST HAVEN — Ty Sullivan knows full well the importance of his West Haven High boys basketball team faring well in this stretch of games.

With a loss to Amistad in its rear-view mirror, and games next week against SCC contenders Hamden and Notre Dame-West Haven, the focus Friday night was on Law, and a victory was much in need for the Westies’ program.

West Haven got the victory it needed, defeating Law 58-43 at home.

“This one was very important because they beat us to start the season, so we definitely owed them,” junior captain Malcolm Duncanson said. “We have a big week next week.”

Said Sullivan: “It was almost a make-or-break game after the last two, Amistad and Hall. I don’t believe we deserved to win that game (at Hall, 63-61) and Amistad was another poor showing in front of our home crowd. But I’m proud of our guys, they showed some resilience tonight.”

The Westies (6-3) took the lead in the second quarter, took control in the third quarter, then spread out Law in the fourth and went to work to finish the Lawmen off.

“A couple of our guys gave maximum effort, but that’s not enough for us,” Law coach Jamie Anderson said. “We need eight or nine guys to give us maximum effort every time they are on the floor.”

As Duncanson noted, Law won the first matchup between the two SCC schools 55-52 back in the season opener on Dec. 21. As Anderson noted, “We caught them at the right time (back in December).”

Antonio Brown led Law with 12 points while Noah Tutlis added 10. West Haven was able to bottle up everyone else, including senior guard Diontae Eady, who finished with four points.

“We challenged guys like Malcolm and Shea (Sheffield) that ‘If you want to be considered one of the top players in the state, you have to step up to the challenge against top players. I feel like (Amistad’s) Eli Blackwell won the last battle. I challenged Malcolm personally to step up to Eady tonight and I think he did a good job.”

Eady sat out the first quarter for what Anderson called “a violation of team policy.” Eady started the second quarter, but he struggled to get into the flow and took some turns on the bench the rest of the way.

“When the bell rings, you have to be ready to go. We didn’t have that from every guy,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t put my finger on why they weren’t.”

Law dominated the first quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 14-4 lead.

Law (6-3) expanded the lead to 17-4 early in the second quarter — then West Haven began its rally. All told, it was a 21-2 run for the Westies, establishing a 25-19 lead.

“Coach had faith in us,” Duncanson said. “We knew shots would fall as long as we stayed aggressive and stayed confident.”

The Westies got up by 10 at one point in the third quarter, then into double digits for good early in the fourth after spreading out Law. Duncanson had seven points and a pair of assists in the final quarter.

Shea Sheffield and Laron Holmes scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Westies.

When everything clicking together, it frees everybody up,” Sullivan said. “Our shooters start to hit shots, the lane starts to get wider. … We can make this good win turn into a great week ahead of us. That’s what we are looking forward to.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Malcolm Duncanson, West Haven: Put aside the 17 points. Duncanson rebounds well for a guard, had several key assists and helped lock up Law guard Diontae Eady. An all-around solid performance from the junior guard.

QUOTABLE

“We go as Malcolm Duncanson goes. He’s my guy. I believe in him.”

— West Haven coach Ty Sullivan





joseph.morelli





@hearstmediact.com; @nhrJoeMorelli



