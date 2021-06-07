Duffy gives Fairfield Prep an edge in winning D-I golf title; Chodos medalist with 70

HEBRON — Entering the CIAC Division I Boys Golf Championships at Tallwood Country Club on Monday, Fairfield Prep standout Charlie Duffy, a junior, wanted to give his team every possible advantage in an effort to win the team title.

A year ago he played in a tournament at Tallwood CC. Last week, Duffy got reacquainted with the course and took some teammates for a practice round. Duffy took notes on every hole they played.

“Winning the team title is always a goal, we were determined to win it and I wanted to give my team an edge going into the golf tournament,” Duffy said. “Going into the state tournament we knew it would be played here at Tallwood, so I thought it would help to play a round there in advance. I wanted every teammate to have the same advantage and I shared the notes I took on every hole.”

Duffy was the last Jesuits golfer to get in the clubhouse. He sunk a seven-foot putt on the 18th hole for par and finished with a 73 to clinch the team title. Fairfield Prep won the title with a score of 296, Conard was second with 300, Glastonbury third (301) and Darien fourth (304).

Brett Chodos of Amity was the medalist with 70 with a four-way tie for second among Garrett Brown of Conard, Charles Schrohe of Greenwich, William Huntington of Fairfield Prep and Connor Goode of Glastonbury.

“Not everyone had experience here, so I hope the notes I provided helped,” Duffy said. “Winning this title means a lot to all of us, the first one we’ve won in 20 years. I was really hoping to get a title before I graduated.”

Fairfield Prep coach Robert Bernier expected a score around 300 would win the team title. In addition to Duffy and Huntington, Mike Rothberg shot a 75 and Msrk Valus a 76.

“We knew it would be tough with so many good teams here,” Bernier said. “Charlie is a smart golfer, a student of the game and was focused when it came to giving his team every advantage. Mike Roth is always around par for us, Huntington always comes through and Mark Valus shot a 76 after struggling in recent weeks. Everyone came through for us.”

Despite a brisk breeze and 90-degree heat in the afternoon, low scores started rolling into the clubhouse by early afternoon. Chodos had one of his best rounds of the season with a 70 and at the time didn’t think it would hold up as a medalist score..

“I struggled a bit with my drives, but I hit my iron shots well and I made some big putts,” Chodos said. “I made a chip-in for a birdie on 15 and I made about a 50-foot putt on No. 2 for a birdie.

“I couldn’t be happier right now. This is a great round for me, one of the best of the season.”

Matthew Ganey of Hall, who said he missed the middle of the golf season after getting COVID-19, came in with the early lead with a 75.

“The heat was rough in the afternoon, but it worked out,” Ganey said. “The 75 is my best round ever. No double bogies helped. My best hole was the 17th when I made a 30-foot putt for a birdie. I know people will produce better scores, but I’m pretty excited with a 75.”

Hall coach Chuck Claffey said teeing off early in the morning helped.

“We were fortunate to be able to start in the morning before the heat really became a factor,” Claffey said. “The afternoon heat was brutal. Matthew has been hitting the ball well all season despite coming down with COVID-19.”

CIAC Division I Boys Golf Championship (at TallwoodCC)

Team scores

1. Fairfield Prep 296, 2. Conard 300, 3. Glastonbury 301, 4. Darien 304, 5. Hll 307, 6. New Canaan 309, 7. Greenwich 318, 8. Staples 321, 9. Ridgefield 323, 10 (tie). Fairfield Ludlowe 326, 10 (tie) Shelton 326, 12. Cheshire 330, 13. Amity 345, 14 (tie) Xavier 347, 14 (tie) Southington 347, 16. Fairfield Warde 349, 17. Manchester 355, 18. Simsbury 356, 19. New Milford 359, 20. Middletown 365.

Individual results

1, Brett Chodos (Amity) 70, 2. Garrett Brown (Conard) 72, 2. Charles Schrohe (Greenwich) 72, 2. William Huntington (Fairfield Prep) 72, 2. Connor Goode (Glastonbury) 72, 6. William Gregware (Conard) 73, 6. Marc DeGaetano (New Canaan) 73, 6. Charles Duffy (Fairfield Prep) 73, 9. Jack Kennedy (Conard) 74, 9. Thomas Ostberg (Darien) 74, 9. Charlie Dolan (Glastonbury) 74, 12. Matthew Ganey (Hall) 75, 12. Christopher Lang (Ridgefield) 75, 12. Cody Brew (Hall) 75, 12. Angad Manaise (Westhill) 75, 12. Brett Richards (Darien) 75, 12. Luke Scanlan (Greenwich) 75, 12. Michael Rothberg (Fairfield Prep) 75, 19. Gavin Kvadus (Glastonbury) 76, 19. Mark Valus (Fairfield Prep) 76.