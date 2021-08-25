Donor registry drive Saturday at Fairfield Warde for alumnus battling lymphoma

3 1 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





With former Fairfield Warde lacrosse player Sam Palmer battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for a second time, the school will host a donor registration drive on Saturday morning.

“He battled it earlier this year, went through treatment, was going in the right direction, and this one popped up again,” Warde boys lacrosse coach Tom Cunningham said.

“He’s obviously pushing forward, and we’re trying to get the word out, trying to get as many people as possible.”

The “Swab For Sam” drive is 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the school at 755 Melville Avenue in Fairfield, with a cheek swab getting a potential donor into the registry. Palmer, said a post from the Mustangs’ boys lacrosse team’s Twitter account, is “waiting to receive a blood stem cell/bone marrow transplant.”

“Cancer sucks,” Cunningham said.

“This is a great kid. He was a four-year athlete for me in lacrosse. I taught him in elementary school. Great family, too. … The Fairfield Warde lacrosse community wants to do as much as we can to get the word out and find a match.”





