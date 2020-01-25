Donofrio, Hand outlast rival Guilford in overtime

















GUILFORD – There was no question that, with both Hand and Guilford’s boys basketball teams struggling in the first half of the season, a victory by either squad was crucial to getting into the CIAC state tournaments.

Hand (5-6) edged one step closer to that goal with a 61-54 overtime victory over Guilford Friday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference interdivisional boys’ basketball contest at the Kenefick Gymnasium.

“We have a really tough stretch coming up and we have to find a way to win eight,” Hand coach Jimmy Economopoulos said. “Tonight was really a must-game for us, and we had to go to overtime. But we’ll take it any way we can get it.”

Hand still has road tilts at GameTimeCT Top 10 teams in the state in Wilbur Cross and Hillhouse and a pair of games with Sheehan. Meanwhile, Guilford (3-6) has to travel to Hillhouse.

“Besides it being a rival, the game for big for the state playoffs with who we both have left,” Guilford coach Jeff Demaio said. “It hurt in that regard. But any time you lose an overtime game at home, you won’t go home happy.”

The overtime was dominated by Hand as the Tigers scored the first eight points, half of those coming from the free throw line for a 57-49 lead.

“We had to get the ball in low,” Hand’s Donofrio said. “We had the size mismatch on them.”

A 3-pointer from the left side by Guilford’s Brayden SantaBarbara (18 points), his fifth of the night, cut the deficit to five. However, two free throws by Ryan Collins (15 points) and one each by Donofrio (23 points) and Mike Travisano (14 points) sealed it for the Tigers.

“We struggled in the first half and the overtime,” Demaio said. “That’s how we’ve played all year. We’re streaky and we take a lot of 3s. We don’t have an inside presence, but that’s how we play.”

Hand had a chance to win the game in regulation with things deadlocked at 49-49. Ryan Collins had a chance on the baseline with under two seconds to play, but he was surrounded by a host of Guilford players and had his shot blocked.

“We wanted to get the ball inside, but they did a good job of mixing up their defense and my guys got confused,” Economopoulos said. “We gave them a play for a zone and one for man and we ran the wrong one.”

Prior to that, the game was one of runs with Hand dominating the opening half and Guilford the second.

The Tigers went on an 11-0 run in the middle of the first quarter to take a 13-4 lead. Then, they added an 8-0 run to open the second quarter for a 21-10 edge, the largest for either team all night. But SantaBarbara canned a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining in the half to close the deficit to 23-18 at the break.

Hand took a 27-21 lead on a pair of layups by Collins, but the host Indians bounced back with a 8-2 run thanks to 3s by SantaBarbara and Jake Ciocca. A pair of free throws by Ciocca with 1:37 remaining the quarter gave Guilford the lead, 35-33, going to the fourth quarter.

The Indians continued their run and took their biggest lead of the game, 41-33, on a steal and layup by John Petinito. But the spurt then went the other way as a trapping defense by Hand led to three-straight baskets to close it to 43-41 with 4:47 to play in regulation.

“We were trying to trap earlier in the game, but they did a great job going right by us,” Economopoulos said. “We decided to go with it and our guys did what they had to do. I’m happy we were able to get a couple steals and turn the momentum a little bit.”

“The timing was good for them and it bothered us,” Demaio said.

A runner in the lane by Collins with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter tied things at 49-49, but neither team was able to score in the final 90 seconds of regulation, setting up the overtime.

HAND 61, GUILFORD 54 OT

HAND (61)

Scott Testori 3 1-2 7 Nick Donofrio 10 2-6 23 Mike Travisano 5 4-11 14 Ryan Collins 6 2-2 15 Ken Nuzzi 1 0-0 2 John Petonito 2 1-2 6 Totals: 25 9-21 61

GUILFORD (54)

John Petonito 2 1-2 6 Brayden SantaBarbara 6 1-2 18 Jack Stanton 3 0-0 7 Jackson Tandler 3 0-0 6 Chris Cahill 3 2-5 10 Jake Ciocca 2 2-2 7 Totals: 19 6-11 54

HAND 13 10 10 16 12 — 61

GUILFORD 10 8 17 14 5 — 54

3-pointers: G–SantaBarbara 5, Cahill 2, Petonito, Stanton, Ciocca; H–Donofrio, Collins.