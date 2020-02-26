Donadio, Morgan end Cromwell’s 4-year reign as Shoreline champs, face East Hampton for title

Catie Donadio’s game winning basket. Morgan advances 41-40 over a tough Cromwell team. East Hampton on Friday for championship pic.twitter.com/Dl85pQuwHz — sdonadio (@sdonadio3) February 26, 2020

DURHAM — Catie Donadio scored 21 points, including the winning basket with 30 seconds remaining as Morgan knocked off four-time defending champion Cromwell, 41-40, in the Shoreline Conference semifinals at Coginchaug Tuesday night.

Donadio also six steals, four rebounds and three assists for the Huskies, who advance to their first Shoreline final since 2016 where they will attempt to win their first title since 2015 — the last time Cromwell didn’t win the league championship.

Morgan, the No. 3 seed, will face top-seeded East Hampton, a 46-21 winner over Old Lyme in the other semifinal, in the Shoreline championship game on Friday, 7 p.m. at Old Saybrook.

Caeley Ayer added 10 points and five steals while Leah McComiskey had 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals to go with five points for the Huskies.

Vanessa Stolstajner, who was named the Shoreline Conference girls basketball player of the year, led Cromwell with 16 points. Cromwell had one final chance to pull out the victory, but couldn’t get the decisive basket as time expired.

In East Hampton’s victory over Old Lyme, Mya Field led the Bellringers with 18 points as they bolted to a 22-7 halftime lead. Angela Mercaldi scored 8 points and Hannah Barrientos added 7 for East Hamption (21-1).

Megan Loflin scored six to lead Old Lyme (14-8).

SHORELINE SEMIFINALS

MORGAN 41, CROMWELL 40

MORGAN

Catie Donadio 7 7-14 21,Caeley Ayer 4 0-0 10, Alyse Olcott 0 0-0 0, Rachel Lehn 0 0-0 0, Leah McComiskey 2 1-2 5, Katie Martin 0 0-0 0, Alex Kelly 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 8-16 41

CROMWELL

Sadie Budzik 2 0-0 6, Khaya Skene 4 0-0 8, Adela Cecunjanin 1 0-0 2, Naeah Clark 2 1-2 5, Monica Dewey 0 2-2 2, Vanessa Stolstajner 5 4-6 16. Totals: 14 7-10 40

MORGAN 6 11 10 14 — 41

CROMWELL 7 8 8 17 — 40

3-point goals: Morgan: (Ayer) 2 (McComiskey) 1; Cromwell: (Budzik) 2 (Clark) 1 (Stolstajner) 2.

EAST HAMPTON 46, OLD LYME 21

OLD LYME (14-8)

Grace Lathrop 0 0 0 Taylor Thompson 1 0 2 Sam Gray 2 0 4 Fiona Fredriks 1 0 2 Ellie Zrenda 1 0 2 Emily DeRoehn 2 1 5 Alexis Fenton 0 0 0 Megan Loflin 3 0 6 Alison Ward Totals 10 1 21

EAST HAMPTON (21-1)

Maggie Donohue 0 0 0 Meryl Curtin 2 0 6 Angela Mercaldi 1 6 8 Jordan Murphy 0 0 0 Madison Yorker 0 1 1 Mya Field 7 4 18 Hannah Barrientos 3 1 7 Danielle Adams 3 0 6 Totals 16 12 46

OLD LYME 4 3 8 6 — 21

EAST HAMPTON 12 10 15 9 — 46