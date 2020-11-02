Toni Domingos becomes Notre Dame-Fairfield’s all-time scoring leader

Toni Domingos, right, became Notre Dame-Fairfield's all-time leading scorer on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. At left is Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones. Toni Domingos, right, became Notre Dame-Fairfield's all-time leading scorer on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. At left is Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones. Photo: Submitted Photo Photo: Submitted Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Domingos becomes Notre Dame-Fairfield’s all-time scoring leader 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Toni Domingos scored three goals on Monday afternoon to become the all-time leading goal scorer at Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Domingos scored the game’s first three goals in the Lancers’ 8-0 victory over Kolbe Cathedral in Bridgeport on Monday. Domingos, a senior, now has 102 career goals.

Congratulations to Toni Domingos, class of 2021 on 100th career goal! She scored 3 today against Kolbe Cathedral and that put her at 102 goals on the season, the most of any Lady Lancer in the history of Notre Dame girls' soccer! Outstanding Toni! pic.twitter.com/DeA4uii0oD — NDFairfield (@NDFFLD) November 2, 2020

“Toni is a special player that comes around once in a lifetime,” Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones said. “Her passion for the game combined with her outstanding skill, speed and competitive spirit makes her the phenomenal player she is today.”

Sam LaValle held the previous record with 100.

Domingos is verbally committed to play at the University of Maryland next fall.