Girls Soccer

Toni Domingos becomes Notre Dame-Fairfield’s all-time scoring leader

  • Toni Domingos, right, became Notre Dame-Fairfield's all-time leading scorer on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. At left is Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones. Photo: Submitted Photo

    Toni Domingos, right, became Notre Dame-Fairfield's all-time leading scorer on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. At left is Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones.

    Toni Domingos, right, became Notre Dame-Fairfield's all-time leading scorer on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. At left is Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones.

Toni Domingos, right, became Notre Dame-Fairfield's all-time leading scorer on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. At left is Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones.

Toni Domingos scored three goals on Monday afternoon to become the all-time leading goal scorer at Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Domingos scored the game’s first three goals in the Lancers’ 8-0 victory over Kolbe Cathedral in Bridgeport on Monday. Domingos, a senior, now has 102 career goals.

“Toni is a special player that comes around once in a lifetime,” Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones said. “Her passion for the game combined with her outstanding skill, speed and competitive spirit makes her the phenomenal player she is today.”

Sam LaValle held the previous record with 100.

Domingos is verbally committed to play at the University of Maryland next fall.