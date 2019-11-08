Weston's Max Weiss (20) goes down during a collision with Pomperaug's Eric Tolin (25) in the SWC boys soccer championship game between Pomperaug and Weston high schools. Thursday night, November 7, 2019, at Newtown High School, Newtown, Conn. less Weston's Max Weiss (20) goes down during a collision with Pomperaug's Eric Tolin (25) in the SWC boys soccer championship game between Pomperaug and Weston high schools. Thursday night, November 7, 2019, at ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 36 Caption Close Doan’s late goal gives Pomperaug win over Weston, SWC title 1 / 36 Back to Gallery

NEWTOWN—The Andrew Doan-Jack O’Brien connection has produced goals for Pomperaug all season, and with the season in the balance the duo hooked up again to deliver the Panthers the hardware.

The goal didn’t come in overtime, but may as well have with sudden death on the horizon.

Doan headed in a long throw-in from O’Brien with just 27 seconds left, giving the Panthers the SWC title with a dramatic 2-1 win over defending champion Weston Thursday night at Newtown High School.

“Jack put a perfect throw and could not have placed it any better,” Doan said. “I just thought I had to get up there in the last seconds and get something going. It’s a great feeling.”

“It’s insane,” O’Brien added. “There’s no other feeling.”

Doan scored both goals for the Panthers (13-5-1), who won their first league title since 2010.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Panthers coach Joe Mancini. “They’ve been through a lot and they deserve it. They’ve worked very hard. … We had to play for each other and that was the turning point.”

Janak Sekaran scored the goal for Weston, which tied the game with 10 minutes left. The Trojans made it back to the final despite a whole new lineup of players with less experience than their predecessors.

“I think it’s easy to slip out of your style of play,” said Weston coach Kevin Fitzsimmons. “That’s why we always try to let them play because they have to work it out on the field themselves. I think that experience was missing tonight. If someone was there with more varsity experience I think we would be able to put the ball down and relax.”

Doan’s first goal came late in the first half after the Panthers were threatening throughout. Weston – which lost All-SWC first teamer Connor Grace early in the first half with an injury – had one set piece after another in the second half but couldn’t break down the Panthers defense until Sekaran hit a long range shot underneath the crossbar.

Panthers midfielder Jaden Hozer shined Thursday, helping the Panthers create chances and dished out a perfect assist for Doan’s opener.

“He’s a big part of our team and always has been,” O’Brien said. “I give props to him; throughout this season he’s worked hard no matter what’s happened.”

Weston (12-3-3) goalie Devin Riley was spectacular in defeat for the Trojans, making key saves to keep his team in the contest. He finished with 10 on the night including one to keep it 1-1 in the second half.

“He’s had a great season,” Fitzsimmons said. “I think that was a world class save just before they scored. He’s Mr. Reliable and has save hands for us.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Andrew Doan, Pomperaug: His header will be remembered in Southbury for quite some time.

UP NEXT

Both teams have an excellent chance to advance far in their respective state tournaments. Pomperaug made a strong run in Class LL last year and is back in L while Weston moved from L to M. Tournament brackets will be released Friday.

QUOTABLE

“You can’t ask for anything better than that because it’s just about over at that point,” Mancini said of the late goal. “That’s how you write up the storybook.”

“I think it’s important that we have games to go,” Fitzsimmons said. “Obviously everyone is hurt right now; the biggest thing we can take from tonight is that we can learn from it.”

