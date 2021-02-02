Division I prospect Isaiah Earl in process of transferring back to Hamden

Senior Isaiah Earl is in the process of transferring back to Hamden High, where he played basketball his first two years.

Earl, a 6-foot-9, 198-pound forward, said he has decided to return to Hamden High in part to help his older sister take care of his mother and grandmother.

“I didn’t want to leave that all on my sister,” Earl said.

Earl left Hamden after his sophomore year, transferring to Lee Academy in Lee, Maine. He didn’t have any Division I scholarship offers when he left.

He now has 10: Siena, Quinnipiac, Bryant, New Mexico State, TCU, Nebraska, LSU, UMass, LIU and DePaul. This is according to several websites and Doc Kennedy, an assistant coach at Lee Academy and the AAU coach for New Haven Heat Basketball Family, an organization for which Earl has played for since middle school.

Earl, 17, had hoped to transfer back to Hamden High for the start of the school year, but with the uncertainty of not having a basketball season at Hamden due to COVID-19, he instead transferred to The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey — much closer to home than Lee Academy. Earl said he took online classes there this fall. He did not play a game. The school opened its season last Friday.

Both Earl and Kennedy said once the CIAC confirmed on Jan. 14 that winter sports practice for boys basketball would begin on Jan. 19, Earl began the process of transferring back home.

“Everyone has been very helpful and understood why (he wanted to transfer),” Earl said. “I’m excited because I know I will get to play with all my friends I grew up with.”

Kennedy said he sent Earl’s transcript to Hamden High on Friday. There was no school in Hamden Monday due to the snowstorm, so it could take a couple of days for Earl to become officially enrolled at the school.

“Isaiah has more of a complete basketball game. He now blocks shots and has worked on his handle. He has gotten a lot better since he left Hamden,” Kennedy said.

According to Kennedy, the intention for Earl is to graduate this spring from Hamden, then go back to Lee Academy for a post-graduate season. So Earl plans to take his time making a decision on his college future.

“After the AAU season we will have a better look at more options,” Kennedy said. “A lot of people didn’t expect him to get these offers and be where he is right now. No one in the state thought Isaiah would be one of those guys.”

Said Earl: “I’m trying to prove all of this work is paying off. It feels great, but I’m hungry for more. I’m working to be a high major (Division I recruit). I’m trying to catch their attention.”

