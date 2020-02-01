Divers sweep as New Canaan defeats Fairfield

New Canaan was exceptional in the diving competition, as George Moore (330.30), James Ragusa (316.95), and Jackson Camporin 306.90) swept the top three spots. Diving coach Joe Somma said it was the first time he had three divers score 300 or more points in a dual meet during his 23 years of coaching with the Rams.
Gianfranco Pozzolini had a hand in four wins, taking first place in the 100 freestyle (51.18) and 100 backstroke (54.40), and swimming on the winning 200 medley (1:44.08) and 400 medley (3:35.41) relays.
Patrick Colwell, a senior co-captain, won the 50 freestyle (23.03), was second in the 100 backstroke (54.50) and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Fairfield’s victory came in the 200 freestyle relay, as Gordon Dolynchuk, Jonathan Guzik, Ben D’Addario, CJ Ryan were first in 1:39.32.
