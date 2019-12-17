Danbury Head Coach Jackie DiNardo during the FCIAC girls basketball semifinal against Norwalk in Trumbull on Feb. 19. Danbury Head Coach Jackie DiNardo during the FCIAC girls basketball semifinal against Norwalk in Trumbull on Feb. 19. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close DiNardo, Danbury begin season with win over Pomperaug 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DANBURY—Year 32 at Danbury was one to remember for girls basketball coach Jackie DiNardo.

Win No. 500 and an induction into the CHSCA Hall of Fame were just a pair of accolades bestowed on the legendary coach in 2019,

The Hatters began her 33rd season with a bang, as a 44-40 win over Pomperaug was the first win over the SWC squad in five tries. Win No. 506 wasn’t settled until free throw late finally iced it.

“I’m not done,” DiNardo said. “This is a great group of kids. They work hard every day; my expectations for them are high but I have to realize they’re young. If they’re going to be here, they’re going to get pushed.”

Retirement is the last thing on the mind of DiNardo, and a strong sophomore class is one of the reasons why. Chloe Perreault and Kianna Perry each had 12 points to lead Danbury; both got significant playing time as freshmen.

DiNardo’s CHSCA induction meant being on the sidelines of a UConn football game.

“It was awesome.” DiNardo said. “In fact Donna Lopiano, who was my AD at the University of Texas, had her picture in the Hall of Fame there. It was the greatest thing to be put up with someone who I admire and one of my role models.”

Danbury is unsure where it is this year with such a young roster; Tanisha Cunningham is the lone senior and all six sophomores are key contributors. But big things could be ahead as DiNardo chases the one last prize that has eluded her.

“I just want to get the state title one time, am I asking for too much?” DiNardo joked. “I have a nice group of freshmen; we’ve got talent and I think if we keep everyone healthy I think we’ll make a run at this thing.”

The first game of the post-Maggie Lee era began positively in a tight contest, and Pomperaug led midway through the third quarter. Perreault and Perry each went on scoring runs to open up a six-point lead for the Hatters.

“We shot more 3s against their zone than we did in three scrimmages,” Panthers coach Joe Fortier said. “It’s not a strength of ours; our strength is trying to score off steals. We hit a few, but it’s not a strength. I liked how we played defense.”

Scoring is the topic of concern for the Panthers in preseason, and that carried over in parts of Monday’s opener. The score was just 4-3 to Danbury after a quarter as both teams went more than six minutes without scoring.

“Two years in a row we graduated a 1,000-point scorer,” said Fortier. “Some of these players who played on those teams and they went to the go-to scorer. Now all of a sudden someone needs to step up and get that bucket at the end.”





