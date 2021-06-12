Norwalk, Westhill hope to add state championship to baseball legacy of towns

Whenever someone in the state starts talking about “baseball towns,” Stamford and Norwalk are always two of the first places mentioned.

With good reason, both cities have produced excellent baseball talent and have had success in Little League, Cal Ripken, Babe Ruth and American Legion.

They are the hometowns of Bobby Valentine, Mo Vaughn, Mickey Lione Sr., Sharkey Laureno, Mike Randazzo, Kevin Morton, Pete Tucci and countless other names that get passed down through generations of ballplayers in the two cities.

Yet for all the talk about how big baseball is, the success has not reached the highest points of the high school level.

Sure Norwalk, McMahon, Stamford, Westhill and Trinity Catholic have had success over the years, fielding teams with exceptional players that went on to play in college and the professional ranks.

What they have not done very often, if ever, is win CIAC state championships.

Westhill is the last school from either town to win a state title, doing so in Class LL in 2008. The Vikings also won it all in 1980.

Stamford High won its only state title in 2001. Trinity/Stamford Catholic won five state titles before closing last spring, with the last coming in 2000.

In Norwalk, the drought has been more severe.

McMahon last won a state championship in 1966, last appearing in a final in 2009. Westhill beat McMahon in the semifinals this year.

Norwalk has never won a state championship, losing in both the 1993 and 1995 finals.

Saturday at Palmer Field in Middletown, one of the two cities will have a baseball state champion again when No. 24 Norwalk plays No. 18 Westhill at noon in the Class LL Championship.

“This town is really special to me. Really, really special to me,” First-year Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell said. “I have bled green since I knew what green was. To learn under, in my eyes, the greatest coach in Connecticut history in Pete Tucci, and to have him come over and say ‘you’re keeping the tradition going,’ That’s what it’s about. I‘m proud because Norwalk is a great town with a lot of pride and it is a great baseball town.”

Mitchell played at Norwalk and was an assistant under Tucci until getting hired in late 2019 after Tucci retired.

The gravity of taking a Norwalk team to the state finals seemed to hit Mitchell after the semifinal game when he was embraced first by Tucci and then his father. He was, however, quick to point out that the job was not finished until Saturday, though he was able to appreciate the feat of getting there.

“My emotions are all over the place. I’m thrilled, ecstatic, relieved. I think this is the first exhale I have had in maybe 48 hours,” Mitchell said. “I can’t say enough about our kids and their level of commitment. To have it get to this point, it speaks to hard work and doing things the right way. Sometimes it pays off.”

Westhill coach Mike Riveles, who was also hired in late 2019, was not raised in Stamford, but has grown to appreciate the history of baseball in the city and is committed to keeping that tradition alive.

In addition to coaching Westhill, Riveles also coaches his sons 9U team in Stamford which he now calls home.

Many of his young players were in attendance for the semifinals at Cubeta Stadium.

“Having the state semifinals at Cubeta was huge for Stamford as a baseball city,” Riveles said. “It’s huge for me personally to see Stamford baseball represented so well. All my Little League kids were there and they idolize the high school kids. We want that to be something that continues. If you get these kids to believe Stamford baseball is a big deal, that will carry over to high school teams having success. It’s one of my goals and it is something that is bigger than Westhill. It’s about getting baseball back across the city.”

The numbers of youth baseball players in both Norwalk and Stamford have been down in recent years.

In an attempt to get more kids interested in the game, Riveles and the Westhill players handed out baseball gloves to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford last December.

“Given that the Stamford Little League’s numbers are down and representation is down I was thinking if we could get some gloves in the hands of some kids who might not typically buy one or might not sign up for baseball,” Riveles said in December. “If this gives some kid some incentive to sign up and play then that would be awesome. Numbers are down not just in Stamford but numbers are down everywhere, especially in the under-represented communities numbers are way down. If giving gloves away can help change that and get a kid to experience the game we all love and has been so good to us then, bonus.”

By late Saturday afternoon, one of the two cities will once again be a state champion in baseball.

If Mitchell and Riveles have their way, it will not be the last time.

