D’Errico, Notre Dame-WH enjoy drama-free SCC/SWC D-I quarterfinal win over Hamden

WEST HAVEN — John D’Errico and the Notre Dame-West Haven hockey team remember vividly the last time they squared off against Hamden. In that early-season contest, the Green Knights needed some late heroics to pull out the victory.

Looking to avoid that drama, D’Errico scored three times as second-seeded Notre Dame defeated seventh-seeded Hamden 8-2 in a Southern Connecticut Conference / South-West Conference Division I quarterfinal at the Edward L. Bennett Rink on Saturday.

Notre Dame advanced to the semifinals, where it will play the winner of Xavier and Immaculate at home Tuesday at a time to be determined.

“In the first game, I think we may have taken them a little lightly,” D’Errico said. “We got a big goal late to help us win. This time, we came in knowing they can play. Being from Hamden, I played with a lot of these kids. It means a lot to me and it is a big win for our team.”

The Green Knights used a balanced scoring attack as nine different players scored. Along with D’Errico’s three goals, John-Michael Childs had two goals and two assists, Ryan Cannon and Robert Allan each had three assists and Luke Eberhart finished with a pair of assists.

The powerful Notre Dame offense took advantage of 10 power play opportunities and scored five times with the man advantage, including twice in the second period when Notre Dame took over the game.

“Our power play is at 45 percent right now,” Notre Dame coach Larry Vieira said after his team improved to 10-2-1. “We are really proud of that. We have three seniors who have played at a high level. They know where other players are. You can’t teach that. That comes with a natural feel.”

D’Errico scored twice in the middle period. Off a feed from Allan, D’Errico ripped a shot from the slot past Hamden freshman goaltender Brody Sargolini for a 3-1 advantage with 3:23 gone by in the second.

Hamden (1-9) did not help matters when a pair of penalties gave the Green Knights a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes.

Notre Dame capitalized and took a 4-1 lead when D’Errico picked up a rebound and fired into a wide-open net with 4:59 gone by in the period. Eberhart and Cannon picked up assists on the goal which turned the contest around.

“You can’t give this team a two- or three-goal cushion,” Hamden coach Todd Hall said. “It’s hard to come back from. They have a solid defense, kids who can score, and a great goaltender.

“To go down two men is a hard situation to be in. Penalties really did us in today. There are some good penalties you have to take. None of ours were today.”

The Green Knights went to the power play once again with less than five minutes remaining in the middle period and capitalized when Grant Curtis scored from the point off assists from Eberhart and Childs.

Despite taking just three shots in the second period, Hamden got within 5-2 with a power play goal of its own with 2:57 left when Anthony Malonis scored from the point off assists from Bryce Riccitelli and Kellen Sargolini.

“Give Hamden credit,” Vieira said. “There was no quit in them. They cut it to three goals and kept on coming. They came out hard in the third period. There was no quit in them.”

The Green Knights capped the scoring in the third period when Childs scored off assists from Allan and Cannon with 9:34 left, then added his second of the period off an assist from Curtis 3:28 later. Ryan Ahern scored with three seconds to go in the game on the power play to wrap up the scoring.

Allan’s assist on the goal by Childs was his 100th career point, playing two years at Hall and the final two for the Green Knights.

The first period saw end-to-end action and a 2-1 Notre Dame lead after 15 minutes of play. Four combined power plays led to a pair of goals with the man advantage.

The Green Knights got on the board first when D’Errico took a pass from Childs, came down the right wing, and beat Hamden goaltender Brody Sargolini with 7:58 to go in the opening period.

After Sargolini denied Notre Dame’s Daniel Cusack’s backhander in front and D’Errico’s blast from the point, the Green Dragons evened the game at one.

On its third power play of the opening period, Hamden’s Kellen Sargolini slid in a rebound of a shot by C.J. Dolan for the equalizer with 3:20 to go in the opening period.

Notre Dame needed just over two minutes to take the lead again. With their first power play opportunity, the Green Knights made sure to cash in when Matthew Martinelli scored off a rebound, with assists going to Zach Schroeder and Cannon with 1:02 to go in the opening period.

Connor Smith finished with 15 saves in the win for Notre Dame, while Brody Sargolini had 28 in the loss for Hamden.

Player of the Game

John D’Errico — Notre Dame senior scored three times, including twice in the second period when the Green Knights pulled away for the victory.

Quotable

— Hamden coach Todd Hall

Notre Dame-WH 8, Hamden 2

Hamden1 1 0 — 2

ND-WH2 3 3 — 8

1st Period: N — John D’Errico (JM Childs) 7:58; H- Kellen Sargolini (CJ Dolan) 3:20; N — Matt Martinelli (Zach Schroeder, Ryan Cannon) 1:02; 2nd Period: N -John D’Errico (Robert Allan) 11:37; N — John D’Errico (Luke Eberhart, Ryan Cannon) 10:01; N- Grant Curtis (Luke Eberhart, JM Childs) 4:15; H- Anthony Malonis (Bryce Riccitelli, Kellen Sargolini) 2:57; 3rd Period: N – JM Childs (Robert Allan, Ryan Cannon) 9:34; N — JM Childs (Grant Curtis) 6:06; N — Ryan Ahern (Robert Allan) 0:03; Shots: Hamden 20, ND-WH 36; Saves: H: Brody Sargolini — 28; N: Connor Smith — 15; N: Daniel Kelly – 3