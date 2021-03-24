D’Errico leads Notre Dame-WH into showdown with Fairfield Prep for SCC/SWC title

































Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 2 of 9 Xavier's Dylan Rovetti watches the puck against Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Xavier's Dylan Rovetti watches the puck against Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 9 Notre Dame-West Haven's Michael Pilato celebrates his goal against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Notre Dame-West Haven's Michael Pilato celebrates his goal against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 9 Xavier's Tyler Stevens tries to get past Notre Dame-West Haven's Zack Schroeder in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Xavier's Tyler Stevens tries to get past Notre Dame-West Haven's Zack Schroeder in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 9 Xavier's Dylan Reynolds prepares to take a shot against Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Xavier's Dylan Reynolds prepares to take a shot against Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 9 Notre Dame-West Haven's JM Childs makes a pass against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Notre Dame-West Haven's JM Childs makes a pass against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 7 of 9 Xavier's Ryan Solomon watches the puck behind the net against Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Xavier's Ryan Solomon watches the puck behind the net against Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 8 of 9 Notre Dame-West Haven's John D'Errico battles to the front of the net against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Notre Dame-West Haven's John D'Errico battles to the front of the net against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 9 of 9 Notre Dame-West Haven's Ryan Cannon looks to make a pass against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Notre Dame-West Haven's Ryan Cannon looks to make a pass against Xavier in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals at Bennett Rink, West Haven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Media D'Errico leads Notre Dame-WH into showdown with Fairfield Prep for SCC/SWC title 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WEST HAVEN — Notre Dame-West Haven’s John D’Errico says an important person in his life gets upset with him when he doesn’t give it his all on the ice.

“My mom gets frustrated with me when I don’t give it my all,” the senior forward said with a laugh

Heading into the postseason and with potentially three games left in his high school hockey career, the senior forward has made sure not to disappoint Mom. He’s taken his game to another level.

D’Errico scored four goals to lead the Green Knights past Xavier, 6-1, and into the SCC/SWC Division I finals, on Tuesday night. This after he scored three times in the win against Hamden in the quarterfinals.

“John D’Errico is on another planet right now,” Notre Dame-West Haven coach Larry Vieira said. “He is going (inside the posts) on shots. No goalie is going to make those saves. He’s just feeling it right now and obviously he’s leading the way.”

Notre Dame’s Michael Pilato scored early in the first to give the Green Knights the lead. Then D’Errico scored the next four goals.

“I don’t know to be honest,” D’Errico said when asked what is working for him. “I’m just shooting more, getting more chances. We’re getting a lot of 2-on-1 chances. The defense plays me to pass and lets me shoot, so I shoot.”

Notre Dame-West Haven advances to play Fairfield Prep in the SCC/SWC finals for the second year in a row at 6 p.m. on Friday night. Fairfield Prep won in a shootout last year.

The two have also met twice this season, Fairfield Prep won 4-2 the first time and the two teams tied in the last meeting.

The two also met in the 2019 Division state championship, a 5-2 Fairfield Prep win.

“We’ve been talking about Fairfield Prep for three years now and for three years we have come up short,” Vieira said. “We’re excited to play them. They are tremendously well coached and not only are they a tremendous team, but they are a tremendous program.

“We’re just honored to represent Notre Dame and to give this a shot.”

Sather’s hat-trick sends Fairfield Prep to finals

Fairfield Prep’s Aksel Sather scored three times in his team’s 5-2 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield in the SCC/SWC Division I semifinals on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame-Fairfield scored first, but Fairfield Prep responded with three straight goals to take a two-goal lead after the first period.

Tommy Martin made 14 saves in the victory.

Notre Dame-West Haven 6, Xavier 1

NDWH 3 1 2 – 6

Xavier 0 1 0 – 1

1st period: NDWH — Michael Pilato (Ashton Delmonico); NDWH — John D’Errico (Andrew Buckholz, Zach Schroeder); NDWH — D’Errico (JM Childs, Luke Eberhart). 2nd period: NDWH — D’Errico (Childs and Connor Smith); X — Dylan Rovetti (AJ Guzzardi). 3rd period: NDWH — D’Errico (unassisted); NDWH — Ryan Ahern (Joe Zuccarini, Bryce Vitale).

Saves: NDWH — Connor Smith 22; X — Ryan Soloman 22. Shots: — NDWH 28, Xavier 23.

Records: NDWH 11-2-1; Xavier 8-5-1

Fairfield Prep 5, Notre Dame-Fairfield 2

Prep 3 1 1 — 5

NDF 1 1 0 — 2

1st period: NDF — Kevin Barrett (unassisted); FP — Jack Bowery (unassisted); Connor Mahoney (Kyle Colucci); FP — Aksel Sather (Luke Noonan, Tiernan Curley). 2nd period: FP — Sather (Joey Bisset); NDF — Brian Essing (Pat Benvenuto, Matt Newtwon). 3rd period: FP — Sather (Matt Vinoski, Bisset.)

Saves: FP — Tommy Martin 14; NDF — Reagin Gallagher 40.

Shots: FP — 45, NDF 16

Records: Fairfield Prep 11-1-1, Notre Dame-Fairfield 5-9-0