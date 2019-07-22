Derrick Jagello pitches Naugatuck past Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Naugatuck’s Derrick Jagello threw two-hit ball to lead Post 17 to a 4-0 victory over Trumbull on Sunday. With the victory, Naugatuck advances to the American Legion 19U state tournament Pod H winner’s bracket finals at Naugatuck High on Wednesday.

Trumbull, which opened with a 3-1 win over Meriden. will play host to Wallingford at Trumbull High on Tuesday at 4:30. The winner will need to defeat Post 17 twice (game times 1; if game at 8) to move onto the Super Regionals in Meriden.

“We play as a team,” said the right-handed Jagello, a rising senior at Naugatuck High. “I throw three pitches and I was able to get them over today for strikes. My guys got me the runs I needed and played great defense.”

Naugy scored two unearned runs in the second inning and added single runs in the third and fifth innings.

“Derrick pounded the strike zone and got first-pitch strikes,” Naugatuck manager Mark Nofri said. “He was getting his curve and changeup over, and then keeping Trumbull off balance with his fastball. Nathan Deptula is our ace and shutout Wallingford 5-0 on Saturday. Nathan is 1; Derrick is 1A and our defense played well behind them both.”

Zach Bedryczuk led off the Naugy second with a single, the first of eight hits for the Zone 5 Southern Division runners-up. Jagello then reached on the first of two Trumbull errors in the inning. Mark Nofri singled home a run.

Post 141, the Zone 4 Southeast Division champs, looked to get out of the jam when catcher Kevin Bruggeman took a return throw from shortstop Chis Brown on a double steal try and tagged out Jagello for out number two. Mike Natkiel reached on an error and the second run crossed the plate.

Nick Bruno opened the Naugy third with a single and was sacrificed into scoring position by Justin Marks. Ryan Vawter had one of his four strikeouts, but the first of two singles by Austin Verab took the lead to 3-0.

Naugatuck strung together two-out singles from Jagello, Verab and Mark Nofri (RBI) and it was 4-0 midway through the fifth.

Jagello no-hit Trumbull for five innings, giving up a second-inning walk to Dan Massaro and hitting Greg Kaufmann with a pitch with one out in the fifth.

After the walk in the second, Chris Briganti reached on a fielder’s choice that failed to register an out. Jagello notched one of his six strikeouts and then started a 1-6-3 double play turned by Bedryczuk. With Kaufmann on first in the fifth, Bedryczuk went deep into the hole at shortstop and threw to Mark Nofri for the force out at second.

Tim Lojko led off the home sixth with a double down the left field line to break up the no-no. Jagello got the next three outs, the second when Zack Graveline gloved Bruggeman’s low liner to third.

Kaufmann registered Trumbull’s second hit with two out in the seventh.

“I just told the kids that this is why the Legion tournament is better than the CIAC’s state tournament. It is double elimination. Today we didn’t bring our bats and their pitcher did a great job. We have our pitching lined up for Tuesday and (hopefully) Wednesday.”

NAUGATUCK 4, TRUMBULL 0

NAUGATUCK 0201 010 0 — 4-8-0

TRUMBULL 000 000 0 — 0-2-3

Batteries: Naugatuck- Derrick Jagello (WP), and Mike Natkiel; Trumbull- Ryan Vawter (LP), Matt Delaney (7) and Kevin Bruggeman

Records: Naugatuck (2-0 (15-11); Trumbull 1-1 (19-7)