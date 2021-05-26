Depth leads Xavier boys, Sheehan girls to SCC titles; Moore sets discus record

NEW HAVEN — Xavier boys track coach Chris Stonier expected tough competition from Hand, Hillhouse and Fairfield Prep when it came to the team title at the SCC boys track and field championships at Bowen Field on Tuesday.

But the combination of Eamon Burke wins in the 1600 and 3200 and depth in nearly every event led the Falcons to their first team title since 1998. The Falcons tallied 104 points. Hand was second with 81 points and Hillhouse had 75.

“We knew it would be close and the team that took advantage the most in each event would win the title,” Stonier said. “We scored in every area with our depth. We have holes and we’re not a complete team. But we are well-rounded and have athletes who can score.

“For the boys to be part of school history and get this team title is awesome. We will try to carry this momentum into the state meets.”

Gary Moore Jr. Of Hillhouse sets meet record in discus with 171-9.5 at SCC meet, advances to final. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/ys4XNavxqh — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) May 25, 2021

Moore shatters discus record 3 times

Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse wasted no time to start a record-setting session in the discus event. On his first throw in the preliminary round he threw 171 feet, 9.5 inches. That shattered the record of 158-4 set by Greg Manzollilo of Xavier in 2007.

Moore broke his record with a throw of 175-11 in the first throw of the finals and shattered that mark with his last throw of 181-7.5.

Moore, named the boys SCC most outstanding performer, also won the discus (56-10) and the javelin (180-4).

“I expected to do well today with all the improvements I’ve made in my events,” Moore said. “I would have liked to have done better in the shot put. But I broke my PR in the discus by four feet today and I’m excited about that. The thing is, I never really considered the discus one of my top events. But I really got into it the past year and improved a lot.

“The key is to just keep working hard (to) improve. I’m looking forward to the state meets.”

Late kick key for Burke, Gibbs

Burke took a slight lead with two laps to go in the 1600 and pulled away the last 300 meters to win in 4:17.46.

“My previous PR was 4:20, so I’m very happy right now,” Burke said. “Lately I’ve been using my late kick in races and it’s paying off. This gives you a little boost going into the state meets.”

In the 300 hurdles, Matt Gibbs of Hillhouse turned on his late kick with 100 meters to go to win in 41.16.

“I always save my energy early in my races so I’m strong at the end,” Gibbs said. “My late kick is my strength, it’s what I work on.”

A pumped up Ryan Farrell of Cheshire shatters his PR by 3 seconds to win 800 in 1:52.69 at SCC boys track meet #cttrack pic.twitter.com/o6hlHUE0Mv — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) May 25, 2021

Farrell breaks PR by 3 seconds in 800

Ryan Farrell of Cheshire stayed with the leaders in the 800 until the final 200 meters when he pulled away for the lead to win in 1:52.69. His previous PR was 1:55.7.

“Today, I was literally willing to die to get this win, I wanted it very bad,” Farrell said. “I pulled away and just kept going. This is a great way to go into the state meets where I want to do even better.”

Sheehan wins the girls team title at SCC track meet with146 points. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/CPK0lLx15h — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) May 25, 2021

Brennan, depth lead Sheehan to girls title

It helps to have depth competing for a team title in track. It doesn’t hurt to have an athlete win three events.

Sheehan’s Erin Brennan won the pole vault (10-0), the long jump (18-3.5) and triple jump (35-11) and the Titans produced depth in just about every event to cruise to the team title with 146 points.

Hillhouse was second with 64 points and Cheshire was third with 63.

“To win a team title you need to have the depth,” Sheehan girls track coach Charles Farley said. “We have a lot of good kids in a lot of events and we’ve never had that before. And we have kids with talent. It’s great to win this title and I’m looking forward to next year too. The good thing is we have a lot kids here today coming back next year.”

Brennan said everything came together for her today, even the weather.

“The weather was perfect today, a little breezy but not too hot and not too cold,” Brennan said. “I know there is a lot of good competition here, and seeing other teams and their talented athletes gives you perspective on what you need to do to improve. But I really go into these meets focusing on myself and being the best I can be.”

Cheshire girls win two

Cheshire kicked off the running portion of the meet with a win in the 4×400 in 10:00.73. Kristen Daddi, Alexa Ciccone, Mia Vientos and Meghan Georgescue combined for the win and coach Rob Schaefer was ecstatic with the win.

“This is awesome, this is great,” Schaefer said. “We just wanted to be competitive, but this a fantastic race for our girls. We had a great start and a great finish. Mia Vientos ran our third leg and did it in 2:21 and Meghan Georgescue kept the momentum going and led the rest of the way.

“This is a great way to start the meet for us.”

Vientos went on to pull off an upset in the 800 with a win in 2:22.01. Olivia Platt of Sheehan was second in 2:22.34 and Kathryn Menard of Mercy was third in 2:22.95.

“There was a point in the race I started falling behind and I was getting worried,” Vientos said. “But the last 100 meters I had a second wind and turned it on. I was not expecting this, to win. My goal was to finish fourth and to win feels great. It means a lot heading into the states and gives you so much confidence.”

Francois named meet MVP

Kisha Francois of East Haven won the 100 dash (13.17) and the 200 (25.99) and was second in the long jump (17-3.5) and was named the meet’s most outstanding girl performer.

“Today, I was focused on my blocks and had good starts,” Francois said. “ Those strong starts put me in good position for a strong finish. I’m pumped up right now because I never thought I would win the most outstanding performer award.”

Julia Antony of Guilford pulls away last 200 meters to win girls 1600 in 5:12.52 at SCC meet in New Haven. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/FvIrik9QbA — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) May 25, 2021

Late kick gives Antony 1600 win

Julia Antony of Guilford and Anna Steffen of Hand are among the top distance runners in the state and they quickly pulled away from the pack of girls behind them in the 1600. Antony and Steffen ran side by side the first two laps. With about 200 meters to go Antony surged ahead and pulled away the last 100 meters to win in 5:12.52. Steffen was second in 5:15.81.

“The plan was to stay on her, keep pace and then pull away the last third of the race,” Antony said. “I was hoping for a faster time, but I’m so happy just to get the win.”

2021 SCC Track and Field Championship

GIRLS