DeMartino, Coginchaug avenge loss to Somers, win Class S softball championship

WEST HAVEN — Somers wasn’t treating the CIAC Class S tournament softball final against Coginchaug as a rematch, which isn’t all that surprising. The Spartans won the 2019 championship, in their final at-bat no less. They already got theirs.

“We were taking it as another game, another play that we were going after,” coach Melanie Zamorski said.

But Coginchaug didn’t feel the same way.

“We wanted our revenge,” senior shortstop Amalia DeMartino said.

The Blue Devils’ opportunity arrived again Saturday and they produced in convincing fashion at Biondi Field. After vanquishing top seed Notre Dame-Fairfield in the semifinals four days earlier, Coginchaug pummeled No. 2 Somers 14-2 for the program’s first state title since 2012.

DeMartino was 5 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored, and humbly accepted the tournament MVP Award after batting .888 (16 for 18) in five games.

Freshman Alayna Mariani, from the nine spot in the order, had two hits and four RBIs in a breakout performance and junior leadoff batter Ava Marenna churned out three hits, three runs and an RBI as Coginchaug sprayed 17 hits off of Somers senior Emily Reynolds.

Reynolds pitched the team to the title two years ago in, yes, a rematch against Coginchaug senior Kelly Boothroyd, who scattered 11 hits Saturday. She didn’t have her best stuff and didn’t need it. Coginchaug hit up and down the lineup and its defense was more than good again.

“The offense just exploded out. It was fantastic,” said Steve DeMartino after winning his first state title as the program’s coach. He is also Amalia’s Dad. “I can’t be any happier for these girls. They deserve it. To win a championship game in that fashion is unbelievable. I’m so happy for them.”

After two scoreless innings, Coginchaug (20-3) got on the board on Amalia DeMartino’s home run to center. The Blue Devils lost the lead in the bottom of the third. Mac Mike doubled with one out, went to third on a single by Madison Hinkley and scored on Gabby Tullock’s hit to left field.

With runners at the corners and just one out, it was an early test for Boothroyd, and she passed it by herself, getting Reynolds to chase strike three on a fastball high and away and fanning Bianca Greene on a change-up.

“I definitely didn’t have my A-plus stuff today,” she said. “I would say it was probably an A. It doesn’t matter when I have a team like this. I know they’re going to make the plays and go and hit. I trust them completely. This is the best team I’ve ever played with.”

That Boothroyd prevented further damage in the third was a big moment because of what came next: The Blue Devils batted around in the fourth, pushing seven runs across, to effectively determine the outcome.

Reynolds got the first batter of the inning on a flyout before the damn erupted. Amanda Case singled. Allison Strang’s bunt died in front of the plate and she ended up reaching when catcher Mike threw it into the outfield. Natalie Ness grounded back to Reynolds, who tried to catch Case off third base, but Case got under the tag and the bases were loaded. Mariani plated all three with a double to the corner in right.

“Alayna Mariani, I’m so proud of her,” Amalie DeMartino said. “As a freshman I know she was really nervous going into this game — big stadium, so many people, so loud. But she was great.”

Ava Marenna and DeMartino hit successive RBI singles to grow the lead to 6-1, Dana Boothroyd drove in another with a sac fly and Kelly drove home the seventh run of the inning with a single to put the Devils up 8-1.

“As a pitcher I knew I had to do my job and I have to tip my cap to them,” said Reynolds, who will go on to play at Mitchell College. “They hit it. That’s their job. My job as a pitcher is to put the ball where it’s called and I felt I did that really well today.”

Coginchaug tacked on four runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh. The last four hitters in Steve DeMartino’s order reached base eight times and accounted for six runs scored, its production key to the team’s success in the tournament as a whole.

“We hit up and down the lineup,” the coach said. “That becomes very difficult for an opposing team to stop, when you just keep stringing hits. I’ve preached ‘string hits together, four, five, six hits. It takes an opposing team out of their game.”

Coginchaug returned the nucleus of the 2019 team in the Boothroyd sisters and DeMartino, but the underclassmen filled out well around them.

“When we started the season I told them I thought there was something special here, but it needed to be worked,” DeMartino said. “We were 3-2 after our first five games and I sat ‘em down and said, ‘We need to figure out what kind of team we’re going to be. This can go one of two ways. We can be a .500 team or we can keep going. And we got to get better every game.’

“We got incrementally better game after game after game. It was at that point when we strung 12 in a row together that I said to John (Kelly, his assistant), ‘I think we have something here.’ These girls work hard. They deserved this.”

Coginchaug 14, Somers 2

Coginchaug 001 740 2 — 14 17 1

Somers 001 100 0 — 2 11 3

Batteries: C–Kelly Boothroyd and Dana Boothroyd; S–Emily Reynolds and Mac Mike. WP: K. Boothroyd; LP: Reynolds: 2B: C–Amalia DeMartino, Alayna Mariani; S–Mike, Reynolds; 3B: S–Kiana Kalman. HR: C–DeMartino. Records: Coginchaug 20-3; Somers 22-2.