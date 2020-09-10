Delaware reverses decision, will play in fall; Maine says no football, volleyball

Delaware is back on for fall 2020, but now Maine is off — at least in football and volleyball.

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association’s board of directors voted Thursday to reverse course and reinstate a fall sports season, including football, according to multiple reports.

But the Maine Principals’ Association later announced Thursday it could not sponsor football or volleyball this fall — a decision which ended a weeks-long suspense which saw the fall season delayed twice, according to the Portland Press-Herald.

The MPA’s Sports Medicine committee on Aug. 26 recommended all sports could be played, but then state officials put that plan on hold Sept. 1, saying that the MPA did not follow its COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In an email to schools, the MPA said it would work with both football and volleyball committees to provide a season “in the later winter/early spring.”

Maine joins Massachusetts and Rhode Island among New England states that have moved football to a spring season.

Vermont and Connecticut have so far opted not to sponsor football this year. New Hampshire is now the only New England state to allow 11 vs. 11 football.

Delaware was one of the first in the northeast to move a majority of its fall sports to spring 2021 on Aug. 6. Its decision to revert back to a fall season follows Michigan, which agreed to return last week.

Delaware’s new fall plan must now be approved by the state’s board of education at a meeting on Sept. 17.

According to WDEL NewsRadio, Delaware practices are slated to begin Sept. 28 with competitions beginning Oct. 19 for everything but football. Football would begin games Oct. 23 and play a seven-game regular season, including a four-team divisional playoff system.

With Delaware’s reversal and Maine’s postponement, the number of high school athletic associations not playing football this fall remained at 18.

On Wednesday, New York announced it was moving football to spring. Colorado was considering a reversal back to fall, but its state association opted against it.