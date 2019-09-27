Bloomfield huddles after a 48-0 home win over Hillhouse at Phil Rubin Stadium on Sept. 27, 2019. Bloomfield huddles after a 48-0 home win over Hillhouse at Phil Rubin Stadium on Sept. 27, 2019. Photo: Michael Fornabaio / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Michael Fornabaio / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Defense impress as No. 7 Bloomfield shuts out Hillhouse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BLOOMFIELD — Everyone knew the offensive weapons Bloomfield had returning, almost too many, the kind that helped the No. 7 Warhawks to a 48-0 win Friday night over Hillhouse at Phil Rubin Stadium.

But this makes two shutouts in three weeks, over Avon and now the Academics. In between was a 47-6 win over East Catholic. With six points against in three games, is that defense underrated?

Anthony Simpson thinks so.

“I feel we have a great defense, a great D line. I feel like our defensive linemen, they don’t get enough credit,” said Simpson, a defensive back for the Warhawks. “And we have a great secondary.”

Kyle Barrow made a big tackle for a loss to stymie Hillhouse’s momentum on the game’s opening drive, and he had a sack on the next drive. Kyle Davis had three sacks.

“They don’t really get the look, because we have a high-powered offense, but we think we have a pretty good defense, too,” Bloomfield coach Ty Outlaw said.

Three different Warhawks had interceptions. Simpson took the last back 22 yards for his third touchdown.

Bloomfield scored three touchdowns on four plays in the second quarter to seize control, though that opening stop went a long way toward control of the game, too.

Hillhouse (0-3) moved the ball a bit on its first few plays, and a personal foul moved the ball to the Warhawks’ 30.

Barrow’s second-down stop and two incomplete passes gave the ball to Bloomfield, which scored nine plays later.

That was kind of the story of the Academics’ first three weeks, coach Reggie Lytle said: get moving, but not into the end zone. They had 20 points in their first two games, losses to Cheshire and Weston.

“Whenever you move the ball, there’s always hope. We’ve just got to finish. We haven’t learned to finish. We’ve got a bye week, and there’s going to be a lot of film-watching,” Lytle said; the Academics return Oct. 11 at Bowen Field against Harding.

“Communication goes a long way. We’ve got to find that groove.”

Simpson ripped off a 45-yard run down the right sideline to give the Warhawks a 13-0 lead with 8:50 left in the second quarter. A fumble on the kickoff gave the ball back to Bloomfield, and Daron Bryden hit Jayvon Massey for 23 yards to make it 20-0.

And after a nine-play drive for Hillhouse stalled at midfield and the Academics punted, Shakur Hill’s 34-yard run got the ball back to midfield, and Denzel Patrick caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Bryden (14-for-23, 268 yards).

Simpson caught Bryden’s third touchdown pass in the third quarter. Dallas Rose also scored a rushing touchdown.

“It’s fun to have so many weapons, but honestly it’s the biggest headache you ever want to have, because everybody wants the ball,” Outlaw said. “I’m trying to have a balanced attack. It’s hard when seniors are begging for the ball, and there’s a lot of them.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Simpson, Bloomfield. Had three touchdowns three different ways. Five carries for 58 yards. Four catches for 69 yards.

ALLIANCE

The CCC vs. SCC match was set by the high school football scheduling alliance.

“We practiced hard all week. We knew they were going to come out competitive, they going to come out loud, they were going to come out with aggression,” Simpson said. “We had to capitalize in all the ways.”

QUOTABLE

“We conditioned hard in the offseason, a lot of running, a lot of sprints, a lot of hills. It’s showing off every time we step on the field.” — Bloomfield senior receiver/defensive back Anthony Simpson

BLOOMFIELD 48, HILLHOUSE 0

HILLHOUSE……..0 0 0 0 — 0

BLOOMFIELD……6 21 7 14—48

B—Brandon Bish 2 run (kick failed)

B—Anthony Simpson 45 run (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick)

B—Jayvon Massey 23 pass from Daron Bryden (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick)

B—Denzel Patrick 51 pass from Daron Bryden (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick)

B—Anthony Simpson 10 pass from Daron Bryden (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick)

B—Dallas Rose 8 run (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick)

B—Anthony Simpson 22 interception return (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick)

Records: Bloomfield 3-0; Hillhouse 0-3