Defense, Graham star as No. 5 Darien blanks Ludlowe in opener

DARIEN — Opening night of the football season had a bit of a different feeling for the Darien football team this year.

For the first time in four seasons, there was no title to defend as the Wave had lost to Newtown in the Class LL quarterfinals last season.

This new edition of the Darien squad is trying to make that loss a distant memory very quickly.

The defense pitched a shutout, senior Peter Graham delivered in his first game as the Wave’s new starting quarterback, and Darien romped to a 42-0 victory over the Ludlowe Falcons Friday night at DHS.

For Graham, who has been the backup QB for the past two years, getting the win in the opener was a real pleasure.

“It’s nice to get one out of the way and really see how our team could perform,” Graham said. “The line played great the whole game — I didn’t get touched — the receivers got open and that made it a lot easier to get them the ball. I have really high expectations for this team this year.”

Darien’s defense forced three turnovers, with Michael Minicus, JH Slonieski and Sam Wilson doing the honors, and generally disrupted Ludlowe’s rhythm from start to finish.

Wilson’s interception was a pick six just before halftime, as he weaved his way through the defense and cut back inside around the 15-yard line for a 45-yard run to make it 36-0 at the break.

“Last year I had a couple of dropped ones so I was excited to get one today,” Wilson said. “It was nice to see JH get a pick too. It’s always a competition between us and we’re always trying to push each other, so it’s nice that we both had good games. It was nice to spark the team that way.”

For the Falcons, running back James Bourque and wide receiver Dylan Fragomeni, two senior co-captains, made some big plays, but in general, it was a harsh learning experience for a young team.

“We had one starter hurt so we had 18 new starters today and we had two kids who had never played a football game before,” Ludlowe head coach Mitch Ross said. “So there was a little deer-in-the-headlights-type stuff going on. We had big plays that were there, but we dropped a lot of balls and gave up a lot of big plays tonight. We have stuff to build on and we have to grow as a team.”

Ludlowe nearly had the big play it wanted early when quarterback Quinn Pavoz fired a pass downfield to a wide open Borque, but the ball was dropped and on the next play, another pass was tipped by Darien’s James Morrissey and picked off by Minicus.

Three plays later, a pass interference penalty gave the Wave a first down at the Ludlowe 29-yard line. Graham then ran 26 yards to the three and Connor O’Malley carried it in for the first of his two touchdowns.

On the Wave’s second possession, a 35-yard pass from Graham to Austin Dehmel put Darien on the Ludlowe one-yard line, and O’Malley again ran for the score and a 14-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Pavoz slipped in the end zone for a safety and Darien followed that with a 61-yard drive, capped by Graham’s 12-yard TD pass to Sean Gifford.

Will Kirby added a one-yard touchdown and Wilson’s pick six made it 36-0 at halftime, and the Wave added one more TD in the second half on a five-yard run by Callum McNear.

Graham gave much of the credit for the offensive performance to the Blue Wave’s O-line, which was dominating.

“It’s a fierce unit up front,” Graham said. “Grayden Overbeck on my blind side was unbelievable tonight; Luke Sini, Mark Trifone, Sydney Weibel, Alec Washecka all played amazing. I did not get touched once and it makes my job a lot easier when I’m not on my back.”

The game was a homecoming for Ross, who was an assistant at Darien from 2005-2016, helping Darien coach Rob Trifone build the Wave into a perennial state championship contender.

“I had a lot of parents who emailed me and talked to me before the game and it was all very nice,” Ross said. “I left under very good terms and I really enjoyed the players and the coaching staff over there a lot. That was very nice to come back to, regardless of the score.”

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Sam Wilson and JH Slonieski, Darien: There were numerous players with big games on opening night, but the Blue Wave’s stellar linebacking duo continued to wreak havoc in the middle of the field. They both came up with interceptions, with Wilson returning his 45 yards to the house for a 36-0 lead at halftime.

QUOTABLE

“We came out and did everything that we wanted to do, we executed well on both sides of the ball. Our big emphasis was coming out in the first half and just playing. Last year we were more of a second-half team and that kind of caught us at the end. That was the big thing: Coming out early and playing through to the end.” — Darien senior co-captain Sam Wilson

