Defending champ Branford responds, puts away South Windsor

NORTH BRANFORD — The defending CIAC Division II boys hockey champion was on the ropes Monday night in the first round of the tournament, a top seed down by two goals to South Windsor, the last team that snuck into the tournament.

Branford took that pop in the mouth, scored 20 seconds into the second period and rolled on to a 5-2 win Monday night at Northford Ice Pavilion.

“We had to break it down and make it more simple,” said forward Zach Jones, who had three points in the Hornets’ four-goal second period and scored the game-winner.

“We were trying to do too much by ourselves and too much individually. We had to come together as a team.”

Branford (20-2-1), still ranked eighth in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, advances to Friday’s quarterfinals to face eighth-seeded Glastonbury, the team the Hornets beat in last year’s Division II final. This was a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal.

Danny Farricielli tipped in a Max Manware point shot 20 seconds into the second period. Midway through the period, Jones won a puck battle in the left corner, took it behind the net and found Matt Morgan for the first of his two goals.

Not two minutes later, Jared Yakimoff stopped Will Bonazelli twice on a breakaway. Billy Linder started the breakout for Branford, sending Jones up the left wing to score the winner.

South Windsor finishes 7-14 after threatening to become the first boys hockey team to defeat a No. 1 seed in the opener seven years. Bonazelli came off the right wing to score 8:30 into the game, and Mason Haley tipped in a point shot with 3:42 left in the first period to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.

Yakimoff made 21 saves in the win. Tim Fisher stopped 42 shots for the Bobcats.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zach Jones was involved in three key goals in the second period as Branford came back to win, scoring one and setting up Matt Morgan on two others.

KILLING TIME

Second-seeded Hand spent more time in the penalty box than it would like Monday against Guilford, but it went 8-for-8 on the penalty kill in a 7-0 win at Northford. Junior twins Logan and Ethan Massey were instrumental in getting that job done, and their coach compared them to another set of twins: longtime Vancouver Canucks stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

“It’s been one of our strengths since last season. We’re very fortunate to have the Massey twins, who are kind of like the Sedins,” Brian Gonsalves said.

“They just do everything right. I remember seeing them PKing last year and just kind of (thought) ‘oh, there’s our No. 1 PK’ when I saw them in midgets.”

Logan Massey drew what might’ve been a penalty shot on a five-on-three kill when the lead was 3-0, but Hand opted to take it as a minor to make it a four-on-three.

“There was a little bit of pressure,” Logan Massey said with a smile, “but I think it was smart to take the minor.”

Ethan Massey also scored two goals off assists from his brother. Eric Dillner stopped all 34 shots Guilford (7-13-1) took. Joey DeAngelis and Tatum Fitzmaurice had four points apiece.

The Tigers (18-3-1) will play Friday in the quarterfinals against either seventh-seeded North Haven or 10th-seeded Trumbull. Those two teams met to close the day Monday at Northford.





HAND 7, GUILFORD 0

GUILFORD0 0 0—0

HAND2 3 2—7

Records: Guilford 7-13-1; Hand 18-3-1. Goals: H—Ethan Massey 2, Tatum Fitzmaurice 2, Joey DeAngelis, Marcus Padula, Kevin Rich. Assists: H—DeAngelis 3, Logan Massey 2, Fitzmaurice 2, Teddy Licari, Brendan Ryan, Ryan Pfaff, Charles Wira. Goalies: G—Gavyn Litvyn (19 saves); H—Eric Dillner (34). Shots: G—34; H—26.

BRANFORD 5, SOUTH WINDSOR 2

SOUTH WINDSOR2 0 0—2

BRANFORD0 4 1—5

Records: South Windsor 7-14; Branford 20-2-1. Goals: SW—Will Bonazelli, Mason Haley; B—Danny Farricielli 2, Matt Morgan 2, Zach Jones. Assists: SW—Tyler Power, Ryan Feher, Chase Mawhinney; B—Jones 2, Jack Manware 2, Blake Kustra 2, Billy Linder 2, Max Manware. Goalies: SW—Tim Fisher (42 saves); B—Jared Yakimoff (21). Shots: SW—23; B—47.