Decision on Norwalk’s winter season expected this week

A decision on allowing Norwalk’s high school sports teams to play when the season officially begins Feb. 8 will be made later this week, likely by Wednesday, according to Norwalk athletic director Doug Marchetti.

Norwalk and Brien McMahon’s teams have been practicing in cohorts since Jan. 19, the CIAC’s official start date, but have not yet received permission from the city to play games.

“My understanding is there’s going to be a meeting this week between our superintendent and the Department of Health, at which point they’ll make some decisions on where we’re going to go,” Marchetti said.

The FCIAC has yet to finalize its schedules for the winter season as it had been awaiting decisions from health departments in several towns, including Norwalk, Fairfield, Stamford and Danbury.

Danbury, which has been remote learning since March, returns to a hybrid model Monday and the Hatters’ sports teams will then be allowed to practice indoors and play games, athletic director Chip Salvestrini said.

On Friday, Stamford and Westhill were granted permission to play, and Bridgeport, which had earlier canceled its season, reversed course and will allow its teams to play as well.

Marchetti said Norwalk’s players and coaches have been handling the situation well and following all safety protocols while they await word on games from the city.

“They’ve been doing everything we’ve asked them to do, including mask-wearing and social distancing,” Marchetti said. “With all the protocols we have in place, our athletes and coaches have done a great job. We’re hoping we can play at some point in the near future, but whatever the decision is, we’ll have to make it work. I’m really hoping we’ll be allowed to play, but that’s not my decision to make.”

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports