Day two results for Connecticut athletes at National Track and Field Championships

As of 9 p.m. (Eastern Time) only two official individual results to report for Connecticut athletes on the second day at the NSAF National High School Boys and Girls Track and FIeld Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Tim Watson of Simsbury finished 15th in th Boys High Jump with a height of 6 feet, 2.25 inches. Kason Oriley of Marble Falls, Texas won the event with 7-0.25.

In the Girls Triple Jump, Nia Christie of St. Joseph was 20th with a leap of 38 feet, 4.25 inches. Kayla Pinkard of Carrollton, Georgia won the Triple Jump with 42-6.

As of 9 p.m., Shea Greene of Weston was in the midst of competing in the Girls Javelin and Pat Oatman of RHAM was competing in the Boys Pole Vault.

FInal results for the Boys Decathlon weren’t immediate;y available. Eamon Sweeney of Haddam-Killingworth entered the second day of competition in fifth place.