10:30 p.m. UPDATE: Saturday results for Connecticut athletes at National High School Track and Field meet

Connecticut highlights of the day on Saturday at the NSAF National High School Boys and Girls Outdoor Track Championships in Eugene, Oregon included Nicholas Bendtsen of Wolcott taking second in the Boys 2-Mile run, Gavin Sherry of Conard finishing third in the Boys 1-Mile run, Eamon Burke of Xavier taking fourth place in the Boys 5000-meters and Mari Noble of Greenwich finishing fourth in the Girls 2-Mile run.

Bendtsen finished second in the 2-Mile in 9:00.91 and right behind in third place was Aidan Puffer of Manchester in 9:01.17. Callum Sherry of Conard was 11th in 9:14.22. Joshua Truchon of West Allis, Wisconsin won the event in 8:54.14.

Gavin Sherry finished third in the Boys 1-Mile run in 4:07.20. Colin McLaughlin of Stamford was 15th (4:14.46), Walker Beverly of Hall was 32nd (4:21.94), Jack Martin of Avon was 40th (4:25.96), Bendtsen was 41st (4:26.96) and Nate DeAngelo of Bristol was 42nd (4:31.24). Nathan Green of Idaho won the Mile in 4:03.30.

Burke finished fourth in the 5000 in 14 minutes, 39.88 seconds. Simon Saia of Colorado won the Boys 5000 in 14:30.66.

Jackson Cayward of Tolland was third in the Boys 2000-meter Steeplechase in 5:59.51, Pat Gibbons of New Fairfield was eighth in 6:10.66, Brendan DiStefano of Ridgefield was 16th in 6:17.97, Luke Stoeffler of Tolland was 21st (6:22.78) and Amruth Niranjan of Hall was 29th (6:32.05). Matthew Bogdan of New Jersey won the event in 5:49.94.

In the Boys 800, Matthew Jennings of Haddam-Killingworth was 10th in 1:52.83 and Ryan Farrell of Cheshire was 14th in 1:53.12. Jake Orr of Utah won the 800 with a time of 1:50.92.

In the girls competition, Noble was fourth in the 2-Mile in 10:41.01. Lucca Fulkerson of Colorado won the event in 10:19.95.

In the Girls 5000, Rachel St. Germain of Somers was the top Connectiut finisher in the 5000 crossing the finish line in 15th place in 17:24.19. Madelaine Sweeney of New Milford was 20th (17:43.80), Sydney Kelleher of New Milford was 23rd (17:50.10), Gabrielle White of Hamden was 26th (17:55.73), Grace Michaud of Southington was 29th (18:11.56) and Katherine Sanderson of Hall was 33rd (18:25.73). Ellie Shea of Massachusetts won the 5000 in 16:10.42.

St. Germain finished 10th in the Girls 2000-meter Steeplechase in 7:14.75 and Olivia Birney of Simsbury was 11th in the Girls 800 (2:11.15). Claire Daniels of New Milford finished 25th in the Girls Mile in 4:59.49.