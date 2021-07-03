DAY 4: Connecticut athletes to watch at today’s National High School Track and Field meet

The final day of competition at the NSAF National High School Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon shapes up as an exciting one today (Saturday) with Connecticut boys providing depth with seven entries in the Boys 1 Mile run and Connecticut girls strong in the Girls 5000 meters with eight entries.

Connecticut athletes in the Girls 5000, which will be held at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), are Mari Noble of Greenwch, Nora Holmes and Katherine Sanderson of Hall, Sydney Kelleher of New Milford, Grace Michaud of Southington, Rachel St. Germain of Somers, Madelaine Sweeney of New Milford, and Gabrielle White of Hamden.

Noble will also compete in the 2-Mile run at 7 p.m., St. Germain will compete in the Girls 2000 Steeplechase at 5:35 p.m. and Olivia Birney of Simsbury will compete in the 800 at 8:25 p.m.

Claire Daniels of New Milford will compete in the Girls 1-Mile run at 9:20 p.m.

In the boys competition, highlighting the Championship Mile, which will be run at 9:45 p.m., is Gavin Sherry of Conard who is coming off a state record win in the CIAC State Open 1600-meter event in a time of 4 minutes, 01.88 seconds. Other Connecticut runners in the Boys Mile are Walker Beverly of Hall, Nick Bendtsen of Wolcott, Nate D’Angelo of Bristol, Jack Martin of Avon, Colin McLaughlin of Stamford and Aidan Puffer of Manchester.

Just as a point of reference between the 1600 meters and a mile — a mile is 1609.344 meters.

Gavin Sherry’s twin brother Callum Sherry, Bendtsen and Puffer will also compete in the Boys 2-Mile run at 7:45 p.m.

Eamon Burke of Xavier and Callum Sherry will compete in the Boys 5000 at 1:30 p.m. Ryan Farrell of Cheshire and Matt Jennings of Haddam-Killingworth will compete in the 800 at 9 p.m.

The Boys 2000-meter Steeplechase, which will be run at 6 p.m., will have some Connecticut depth represented by Jackson Cayward and Luke Stoeffler of Tolland, Amruth Niranjan of Hall, Pat Gibbons of New Fairfield, and Brendan DiStefano of Ridgefield.