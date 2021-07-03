Day 3 (Friday) results for Connecticut athletes at National High School Track and Field meet

Andrew O’Donnell of Greenwich highlighted the competition of Connecticut athletes at the NSAF National High School Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon in day three of the event on Friday.

O’Donnell finished 11th in the Boys 400 in 48.41 seconds. Terrence Muex of Flint, Michigan won the event in 46.13.

In the Girls 400 hurdles, Jessica Starr of East Hampton finished 25th in 1:03.80 and Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow was 38th in 1:08.73. Akala Garrett of North Carolina won the event with a time of 58.99.

Alanna Smith of Danbury finished 21st in the 100 dash preliminary round in 12.08 and 13th in the preliminary round of the 200 in 24.0. She did not qualify for the 100 or 200 finals.