DAY 3: Connecticut athletes to watch at today’s National High School Track and Field meet

Alanna Smith of Danbury and Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow lead Connecticut athletes today (Friday) with two events each at the NSAF National High School Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Smith begins her day at noon (Eastern Time) with qualifying heats in the Girls 100-meter dash. The Girls 100 Championship will be held at 3:10 p.m. Smith will also compete in the Girls 200 starting with qualifyig heats at 4:10 p.m. The Championship 200 race will be held at 7:15 p.m.

Schweitzer begins her day with the Girls 400 hurdles final at 1:05 p.m. Jessica Starr of East Hampton will also compete in the 400 hurdles. Schweitzer will also compete in the Girls 100 hurdles with qualifying at 6:35 p.m. The Girls 100 hurdles final is at 9 p.m.

Andrew O’Donnell of Greenwich highlights the Connecticut boys competition in Day 3 and will compete in the Boys 400 at 8:15 p.m.