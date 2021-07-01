DAY 2: Connecticut athletes to watch at today’s National High School Track and Field meet

It’s DAY TWO of the NSAF National High School Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships today (Thursday) at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

It should be noted that all events are in the Championship Division. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon, Hayward Field is limited to a capacity of 3,000 people and meet organizers had to make a tough decision and not include the usual Emerging Elite Division.

While Nia Christie of St. Joseph has two events today it will be a long day for the field event standout. She will compete in the Girls Triple Jump at 2 p.m. (Eastern time) and the Girls High Jump at 9 p.m.

Courtney Rowland of Nonnewaug will also compete in the Girls High Jump.

Timothy Watson of Simsbury will compete in the Boys High Jump at 5:30 p.m. and Israel Henriques-Setho of Hall will compete in the Boys Long Jump at 9:30 p.m.

Kedarjah Lewis of Haddam-Killingworth will compete in the Girls Long Jump at 7 p.m. and Pat Oatman of RHAM will compete in the Boys Pole Vault at 7:15 p.m.

NASF National Boys and Girls Track and Field Championship Preview Capsule

Six relay events will be held throughout the day as well.

For a complete list of Connecticut competitors at the Nationals, a daily schedule and results, go to www.theoutdoornationals.com.