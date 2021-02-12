Davis brothers ruled ineligible, will miss basketball season at Warde

Fairfield Warde juniors Justyn Davis and Jordyn Davis will miss the boys basketball season after being declared ineligible, Warde coach Ryan Swaller confirmed Thursday.

The Davis brothers, both 6-foot-4 guards/forwards, were both All-FCIAC Second Team selections last year for Warde. They were expected to help the team be a league contender. Swaller said they can still practice with the team.

“This would hurt any team. They were a key part of a 16-4 regular season last year,” Swaller said.

Swaller, now in his 12th season, also noted that a third starter, 6-6 Jack McKenna, did not return to the team this season. McKenna was an All-FCIAC pick as well.

Warde opens the season Friday at home against St. Joseph. Game time is 5 p.m.

“We have a quality group of kids, including five seniors, who are looking forward to start the season,” Swaller said.





