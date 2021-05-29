Dave Cornish replaces Chris Guisti at Norwich Free Academy

Two months after resigning at Ledyard, Dave Cornish has landed his next coaching gig just 10 miles away in the same conference.

Norwich Free Academy introduced Cornish as its head coach in a press conference on Friday afternoon. The Day of New London first reported the news.

Sources: Dave Cornish to be named new boys’ hoop coach at NFA. Newser at 3 @NFA_Athletics Cornish former coach at Ledyard #ctbb — Mike DiMauro (@BCgenius) May 28, 2021

“I’m just here to do what I do, and that’s coach and teach kids the game of basketball,” Cornish said. “I’ve been doing that for years and fortunately, endured a lot of success along the way.”

Cornish resigned on March 27 after a decade-long run at Ledyard, He went 166-68 with the Colonels, including five Eastern Connecticut Conference division crowns and an ECC tournament championship in 2016-17. Ledyard reached the CIAC state semifinals twice and the quarterfinals four other times under his direction.

Now Cornish comes to a program with higher expectations. Chris Giusti won the last two ECC tournament championships before resigning in March. The Wildcats went 23-0 during the 2019-20 season.

Cornish is setting his goals high: playing in the final game of the season a few miles down the road.

“Our goal will be the big prize at the end of the season. State championship,” Cornish said. “NFA has had success the last few years and I’m just here to continue the ECC success and raise the bar a bit higher to the state level like I did at Ledyard.”

Cornish is proud of the fact that he was the first black head coach at Ledyard and now at NFA.

“I consider NFA one of the top 10 jobs in the state and I’m happy they chose me,” Cornish said. “I’m going to give it all I have. That’s the only way I know.”