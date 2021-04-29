Darien’s Cummiskey, New Canaan’s Mahoney named NE boys, girls US Lacrosse players of the week

Darien boys lacrosse FOGO Tighe Cummiskey and New Canaan goaltender Claire Mahoney were selected as US Lacrosse’s Northeast region boys and girls lacrosse players of the week.

Cummiskey, an uncommitted junior, had a massive impact in two key games for the No. 1-ranked Blue Wave, including going 20-of-25 on faceoffs in a 14-7 victory over No. 2-Ridgefield.

A week later, he out-dueled New Canaan’s Hayden Shin by winning 13-of-22 draws in a 15-6 victory over the No. 5 Rams. He’s won 86 percent of draws through four games.

For the girls, Mahoney made 10 saves in her team’s first game — a 7-5 victory over nationally-ranked Darien. The junior made five saves while splitting time with senior Shea Hobbs in a 15-8 victory over Greenwich.

Other girls noted were Darien’s Shea Dolce and Ryan Hapgood, St. Joseph’s Izzy Casucci and North Branford’s Braeden LeBeau.

Other boys’ noted were Brunswick’s Luke Schlank and Blake Borges, Ridgefield’s Kyle Colsey and Staples’ Henry Dodge.